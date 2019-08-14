Codes of good governance at SOEs have to have sharp teeth

Someone once said our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are theatres, because most CEOs of the major SOEs are “acting”. And with the resignation of Mark Barnes from the SA Post Office comes another acting CEO.

The cause of the high turnover of executives at our SOEs and in the public service in general, according to SA experience as well as internationally, is a poorly defined interface between administration and politics.

Politicians demand loyalty from administrators for good and bad reasons. Good, or at least understandable, reasons may include that politicians need to appoint competent people who also buy into the governing political party’s views and policies.

On the other extreme, corrupt politicians require pliable and loyal CEOs who will succumb to their demands, especially to enable influence and access to the supply chain — what is popularly known as tenders. The latter has totally dominated the SOE landscape since the late 1990s.

The procurement budget of the SOEs has increased dramatically from less than R230bn in the late 1990s and early 2000s to more than R500bn in 2017. The overall state budget has increased to more than R1-trillion due to burgeoning spending on infrastructure built from 2010, such as roads, railway lines, dams and power stations. More than 70% of the procurement budget is concentrated in the major SOEs, as defined in schedule two of the Public Finance Management Act: Eskom, Transnet and SAA.