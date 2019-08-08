National CREDIT LINE Broke SAA ‘is being drip-fed’ by banks But banks are cautious and have told the airline and government that the money will be advanced in tranches BL PREMIUM

Local banks are continuing to drip-feed state-owned entities (SOEs) with credit to help keep them on their feet despite difficulty in holding them to repayment commitments.

SAA is in negotiations with a consortium of banks to access the R4bn it requires for working capital for the 2019/2020 financial year. Without this funding the airline will be unable to continue operations.