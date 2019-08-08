EDITORIAL: SOE CEOs throttled by political noose

The surprise resignation of SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes last week had an air of déjà vu about it. After 3½ years at the helm, Barnes resigned with immediate effect, citing differences over strategy and structure of the post office.

It was, he told the FM this week, "a fundamental disagreement with the government. If you have a fundamental disagreement with the shareholder … then you can’t in good conscience stay on."

Seven years ago, SAA director Russell Loubser threw in the towel at the embattled airline. Like Barnes, Loubser had ostensibly signed up for the job out of a sense of public duty (as he told BizNews in a 2015 interview) — a commitment to public service that was slowly eroded by a seemingly uninterested state shareholder.

With no response forthcoming from the department of public enterprises around organisational structure — about the need, for example, for three wholly state-owned airlines — no action on solutions and a general lack of support, Loubser resigned with immediate effect. He was followed by most of the airline’s board, including the chair, Cheryl Carolus, who cited a breakdown of her relationship with the shareholder.

But one doesn’t have to look all the way back to 2012 to wonder at the revolving door of state-owned enterprise (SOE) executives. A quick survey of just some of SA’s larger SOEs tells a story all of its own: Eskom is without a permanent CEO after the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe, as is SAA, with Vuyani Jarana out the door; Transnet is on its second acting CEO in as many years; and Prasa’s acting CEO is the sixth in that position in three years.