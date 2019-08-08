WATCH: How business confidence has plummeted

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) has added its voice to calls for the government to address the crisis facing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) urgently.

On Wednesday Sacci said that the business confidence index had fallen to 92 points from 93.3, pointing to a further lack of confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to turn this economy around.

Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA’s interim CEO, Cas Coovadia, to discuss business confidence.