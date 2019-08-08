Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How business confidence has plummeted

Business Unity SA’s interim CEO, Cas Coovadia, talks to Business Day TV about business confidence

08 August 2019 - 11:12 Business Day TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) has added its voice to calls for the government to address the crisis facing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) urgently.

On Wednesday Sacci said that the business confidence index had fallen to 92 points from 93.3, pointing to a further lack of confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to turn this economy around.

Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA’s interim CEO, Cas Coovadia, to discuss business confidence.

Business Unity SA’s interim CEO, Cas Coovadia, talks to Business Day TV about business confidence

Or listen to the full audio:

