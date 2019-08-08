News Leader
WATCH: How business confidence has plummeted
Business Unity SA’s interim CEO, Cas Coovadia, talks to Business Day TV about business confidence
08 August 2019 - 11:12
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) has added its voice to calls for the government to address the crisis facing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) urgently.
On Wednesday Sacci said that the business confidence index had fallen to 92 points from 93.3, pointing to a further lack of confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to turn this economy around.
Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA’s interim CEO, Cas Coovadia, to discuss business confidence.
Or listen to the full audio: