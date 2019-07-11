African free-trade area could offset weakening global growth

The future growth of SA’s agricultural sector is heavily reliant on exports. The country already exports about 49% of its agricultural products in value terms, so a slowdown in global growth, and subsequently demand, would have a pronounced negative effect on the sector. That said, the newly launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has the potential to open new doors to SA products. This would practically mean an increase in the share of SA’s agricultural exports going to the continent, rather than focusing on growing other well-established markets.

Such a relationship would not be one-way. SA remains an importer of poultry meat (edible offal of fowls), rice, wheat, sugar, palm oil, soya-bean beer, fish, sunflower oil, soya-bean oilcake, tobacco and live cattle, among other agricultural commodities. Other African markets also have room to increase their participation in the SA market by supplying more products.

Admittedly, most African countries do not have the capacity to export a much larger share of the agricultural products SA might require. But the onus lies with their governments and industries to realise there is demand in the continent, and to start investing in production and providing an enabling environment for such industries to thrive. This would be mainly applicable to countries with climatic conditions that are more favourable than semi-arid SA.

Africa has the most potential as an export destination for both the SA metals and engineering and the agriculture cluster. AfCFTA will eventually make 90% of trade within the continent duty-free, so further export growth is expected in both clusters. Though African countries will be deprived of about 6% of the revenue currently derived from trade tariffs, it should not be a zero-sum game as countries will eventually benefit from trade creation, production diversification, job creation, industrialisation — with increased corporate income tax revenue as a corollary — and higher personal income tax revenue.

However, the continent is beset by other systemic problems such as poor quality or lack of infrastructure, unconducive business environments that make trade across borders particularly costly, corruption and weak institutions, which render legal recourse and dispute settlements redundant. AfCFTA’s potential to unlock further growth in trade will be wasted if these issues are not addressed. The precedent set by AfCFTA, of African countries collaborating politically and economically, must translate to deep and fundamental reforms that unlock the existing barriers to intraregional trade.