Africa free-trade pact gives hope amid bars to transport corridors

We continue to hear much about “corridors” in Africa and how a focus on building and refurbishing roads and rail systems along these corridors will help focus investment into infrastructure where it will make the most economic impact.

A quick glance at any of the myriad maps showing actual or potential intra–African transport corridors will clearly show how these transborder economic avenues will link many of the landlocked African states to the coast, and the ports to inland markets.

Talk of such corridors breathes life into plans to have single-gauge railway systems, road and rail concessions, bridges carrying freight and people, and road-to-rail (and vice versa) distribution networks. Such are the pressures of overuse (especially roads) and an at times brutal climate, that the benefits of building adequate and reliable infrastructures are quickly diminished by the difficulties of maintaining them.

Operating and funding the infrastructure through private concessions and public-private partnerships has been severely hamstrung through the waning in desire for Africa’s commodities. Without a secure supply of freight, operating railways, for example, becomes near impossible. There still, however, appears to be considerable interest, and finance with strings of one sort or another, available for transport infrastructure development.

For the corridors, suitably endowed with the requisite roads and railways, to work, there needs to be an open-border policy that provides for the uninterrupted movement of goods along the road and rail routes and, we would suggest, a single legal regime governing the carriage of goods, whether by road or rail.

Not forthcoming

Such regimes are not uncommon — the international movement of goods by road and rail in Europe is governed by two long-established international conventions (the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road, and the Convention on Transport of Goods by Rail), which could fairly easily be adopted by the countries through which the corridors run.

Similarly, the international carriage of goods by air is governed by either the Warsaw or Montreal instruments. Though there has for many years been great interest in developing a suitable “freedom of the skies” approach to moving people and goods around Africa, the relevant bi- and tripartite agreements needed to make this a reality have not been forthcoming.

A glimmer of light can be found in the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA), which has come into force having received 22 ratifications. Nigeria is the only significant economy that has not yet committed to joining AfCFTA, but it is anticipated they will eventually do so.