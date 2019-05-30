AfCFTA is officially in force — now the real work begins

The founding agreement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) enters into force today. The required number of ratifications has already been deposited and the agreement can now become a binding international legal instrument.

This constitutes an important political achievement but will not usher in immediate free trade; several legal instruments must still be finalised. National legal regimes must also be updated to reflect interstate agreements. International trade agreements are not self-executing; they are implemented through domestic measures such as new customs procedures and domestic regulations for foreign service providers and investors.

The entry into force of the AfCFTA agreement is the first step towards the formation of a comprehensive free trade regime for Africa, under the auspices of the African Union (AU). The implementation will be incremental. There will be one overarching trade arrangement, but specific commitments and opportunities will depend on the detail contained in the respective schedules. The private sector (the real traders) will need access to the correct information.

This agreement provides the anchor for several additional protocols, once the outstanding negotiations for each are completed. The negotiations for the AfCFTA protocols on trade in goods and services are well-advanced, but tariff schedules, rules of origin, and specific services sector commitments remain outstanding. The AfCFTA envisages liberalisation and integration of the services market. Priority sectors are transport, communications, financial services, tourism and business services.

Transport, communication and financial services are key inputs into all economic activity, and so are very important for the development, diversification and transformation of African economies. They can contribute to improving the competitiveness of all economic activities, from agriculture to manufacturing, and services sectors such as healthcare and education.