Ambitious AfCFTA will create world’s biggest free-trade zone

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) — which has the potential to create a single African market of over one-billion consumers with a total GDP of more than $3-trillion — comes into effect at the end of May 2019.

This trade agreement, which will make Africa the largest free-trade area in the world, was given the go ahead on April 29 as 22 countries have now ratified its adoption.

While the trade agreement comes into effect at the end of this month, work however still needs to be done on the operationalisation of the agreement and the supporting instruments that need to be finalised.

According to the AU, these instruments will involve complex negotiations as they cover “rules of origin; schedules of tariff concessions on trade in goods; online non-tariff barriers monitoring and elimination mechanism; digital payments and settlement platform; and, African Trade Observatory Portal”.

Several studies undertaken by economic researchers predict that the AfCFTA has the potential to increase growth, raise welfare and stimulate industrial development on the continent. The size of the market is staggering, and the Brookings Institute argues that “if successfully implemented, the agreement will create a single African market of over a billion consumers with a total GDP of over $3-trillion, making Africa the largest free-trade area in the world”.

The major beneficiaries of the AfCFTA will be those economies in Africa that have the capacity to expand their exports of goods and services into the rest of the continent. These include companies mainly from SA, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. However, there are concerns that some countries, particularly the smaller and more vulnerable economies, may experience the negative impacts of premature liberalisation and fiscal revenue losses.

Several researchers, including some from the UN Conference on Trade and Development and the UN Economic Commission for Africa, have also argued that the “sequential” or simple “free trade” European approach to regional integration is not appropriate for developing countries, especially in the African context.