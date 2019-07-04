Who will host Africa’s new free-trade zone?

Nairobi — African leaders will decide on Sunday which nation will host the headquarters for a continental free-trade zone that aims to eventually unite the continent's 1.27-billion people and its $3.4-trillion nominal GDP.

Leaders at the African Union (AU) summit in Niger will also set a date for trading to begin in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a deal that 52 of the continent's 55 states have signed, although only 25 have ratified it. The bloc aims to ultimately remove trade barriers and tariffs between members.

Which countries want the headquarters?

Under the Addis Ababa-based AU's rules, all of its 55 members may bid to host the headquarters. Kenya, Ghana, eSwatini, Madagascar and Egypt are all in the race. Ethiopia and Senegal have pulled out.