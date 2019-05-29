How African free-trade area can avoid EU mistakes

With about 1.2-billion people in Africa and a combined GDP of more than $2.2-trillion, the agreement could create one of the largest free-trade market zones in the world. Many in support of the agreement highlight that it will “revolutionise the way Africa trades and secure a more sustainable and inclusive trade that is less dependent on the fluctuations of commodity prices”. This will be of particular benefit to Africa’s small and medium-sized enterprises, which support 90% of jobs.

However, the Brexit saga has created a lot of uncertainty around the future of economic integration throughout the world. How do states ensure that such unions work sustainably, and that ultimately all stakeholders benefit?

Fortunately, Brexit also offers us an excellent case study in this regard. During a recent panel discussion on Britain’s attempts to leave the EU, hosted by the Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM), Janet Smart of Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford highlighted that the Brexit process became a mess largely because the British people did not understand what they were getting into when they voted to leave the EU. “A lot of people did not understand what they were voting for, which created confusion,” said Smart, adding that this provides a good argument for a second referendum.

The public now understands that every version of Brexit will have negative consequences for the UK’s economy, she added. One of the key lessons from the Brexit story is therefore that political and economic integration will not last if it is not built on the consent or will of the people.

Constant engagement and educating ordinary people on the nuts and bolts of economic partnerships is thus crucial for building integrated economies. For example, it will be essential for the SA government to highlight that easier access to other African markets will boost local manufacturing, which in turn will accelerate economic growth and create more jobs.

Which is not to say that economic integration is all rosy. It will also be important for governments to have frank conversations about the downside of such trade agreements, especially how they affect smaller or less-developed economies on the continent. We should not go into this with our eyes closed to the facts.

Grandir CEO Rilwan Akeyewale says a major potential challenge in harmonising Africa’s heterogeneous economies under one agreement is the wide variation in their levels of development. For example, more than 50% of Africa’s cumulative GDP is contributed by Egypt, Nigeria and SA, while Africa’s six sovereign-island nations collectively contribute just 1%. The AfCFTA thus has the greatest levels of income disparity of any continental free-trade agreement.

Furthermore, many emerging African markets are traditional economies that are heavily reliant on farming to create jobs. These small family farms will find it hard to compete with large agribusinesses in high-income African countries such as SA, Kenya and Nigeria. As a result, they may lose their farms, leading to high unemployment, crime and poverty, says Akeyewale.

Economists are quick to point out the aggregate benefits of economic integration but underemphasise the intraregional and intracountry inequalities that may manifest. The AfCFTA will be good for Africa, but not all countries and not all regions within countries will benefit equally. Mechanisms need to be in place to mitigate these inequalities.

Politically, there are real dangers associated with the centralisation of power and authority without full engagement, and of it becoming a project of the elite. Arguably the failure of the EU to fully consolidate the treaties of Amsterdam and Lisbon and build consensus around these has given ammunition to nationalist movements. Africa needs to learn from this.

For regional integration to work, countries should cede some of their autonomy to operate as a region within a global economy.

The Brexit crisis suggests that Africa should focus on strengthening key governmental institutions and reinforcing cultural alliances before pushing for integration. The process of the institutionalisation of the EU went hand in hand with significant preconvergence and economic conditions countries had to meet before qualification. A lot more convergence needs to happen in Africa before we can see further integration, but this is a useful first step.