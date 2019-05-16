Sanitation innovation — a key to Africa’s development strategy

The demographic dividend; new production revolution; shifting wealth patterns; accelerated urban transition; and climate change and the green economy are the mega-trends that will influence this continent’s future, claims the latest analysis in the report “Africa’s Development Dynamics — Growth, Jobs and Inequalities”, compiled by the African Union Commission in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

By 2063, Africa will constitute 30% of the global population with 3-billion inhabitants, more than doubling the current population of 1.25-billion. More than that, it will be that region of the world with the most youthful population. What we do now will determine whether this computes into a demographic dividend or a demographic burden.

For an already under-serviced continent with respect to the basic needs of water, sanitation, energy, health and nutritional security, the prospect of the population doubling in the next half-century is daunting. We are rapidly reaching, and in some cases exceeding, the planetary boundary conditions on one hand, and have the objective of ensuring universal access to these basic services and facilitating economic growth on the other.

But as Pliny the Elder remarked Ex Africa semper aliquid novi — “There’s always something new out of Africa”. Africa can pioneer global sustainable development, not despite, but precisely because of its current low industrialisation levels. This means that while the global north has to invest in high-cost retrofitting to switch from the current high-carbon, water-intensive, waste-producing economic model, Africa can leap-frog directly into the sustainable development paradigm.