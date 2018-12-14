Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will the real Santa Claus (the president, Elf Freedom Front, etc) please stand up?

Previously unfettered by any sense of consequence, Jacob Zuma’s fruitless legal challenges are now officially over

14 December 2018 - 12:26 Robert Laing
Ho, ho, ho, etc. Picture: 123RF/KIRILL KEDRINSKI
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature on R20/hour minimum wage legislation may have the unforeseen consequence of pay cuts for many workers.

Staff at the magazine publisher of Destiny, Destiny Men and Elle  were not paid in November, and owner Khanyi Dhlomo says her company will have to close its doors.

The problem with Santa’s promise to deliver the mail by Christmas is he doesn’t say which Christmas, writes Anthony Butler.

Karyn Maughan assures taxpayers their money, which has fueled former president Jacob Zuma’s Stalingrad strategy, has finally dried up.

Grand Parade’s revolving door of managers means they do not deserve performance bonuses and pay increases, its shareholders voted at its AGM.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) started looking into allegations against Resilient’s management in March, but has not yet given an indication when its investigation will be completed.  

“Well-known and internationally recognised philanthropist” Dr Iqbal Survé is giving everyone who has questioned his honesty “advance notification ... as I am a fair man”.

The newspaper proprietor assures us this is not just a “desperate attempt to rack up column inches of media coverage”.

For those who do not know why the list of people who have called SA’s Baron Munchausen a liar is so long, here is a reminder of his stories about being Mandela’s doctor and Bafana Bafana’s mind coach — stories as truthful as that of the Public Investment Corporation ever seeing the billions it loaned him, or invested in his multi-sided platform unicorns, again.

The weakest-performing suburb countrywide according to Lightstone’s data is Point Waterfront in Durban, which managed only a humble 15% price increase since 2013.

