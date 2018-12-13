EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Renewable energy is nothing more than over-priced flimflam

Which headline is true? Magda Wierzycka stays silent over attempted extortion charges or Dr Iqbal Survé slams Magda Wierzycka’s 'blatant lies'? Stories claiming Wierzycka refused to comment while complaining about her comments on radio appeared side-by-side on IOL today.

Survé’s lastest attack on Wierzycka was accompanied by an opinion piece from Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi arguing that because the CEO and CIO refused to approve a R400m loan to Survé'’s 3 Laws Capital, resigning in protest instead, nothing untoward happened.

Ed Herbst has attempted to untangle the disaster Survé has made of Independent Media Group.