EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Renewable energy is nothing more than over-priced flimflam

Survé vs Wierzycka: pick a headline, any headline

13 December 2018 - 12:01 Robert Laing
Energy from wind and solar is often unreliable and always expensive, some say. Picture: iSTOCK
Energy from wind and solar is often unreliable and always expensive, some say. Picture: iSTOCK

Former president Jacob Zuma may have to pay back between  R15m and R32m in legal costs to the state.

Six years after claiming “ghost bidding” was standard practice in the auction industry, former Auction Alliance head Rael Levitt is launching a property fund.

Andrew Kenny is no fan of the greens, who he accuses of capturing the department of energy.

Which headline is true?  Magda Wierzycka stays silent over attempted extortion charges  or Dr Iqbal Survé slams Magda Wierzycka’s 'blatant lies'? Stories claiming Wierzycka refused to comment while complaining about her comments on radio appeared side-by-side on IOL today.

Survé’s lastest attack on Wierzycka was accompanied by an opinion piece from Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi arguing that because the CEO and CIO refused to approve a R400m loan to Survé'’s 3 Laws Capital, resigning in protest instead, nothing untoward happened. 

Ed Herbst has attempted to untangle the disaster Survé has made of Independent Media Group.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to persuade SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana to withdraw his resignation letter and continue with his turnaround plan, which requires a further R17bn from the government.

There is nothing wrong with Discovery Health, Metropolitan Health and Mediclinic sharing the same holding company —Remgro — Discovery tells the Competition Commission.

But is it art? Ayanda Mabulu — whose painting of then president Jacob Zuma kissing Atul Gupta’s butt was described as “too tongue in cheek” by at least one offended critic — was told the JSE is not a suitable art gallery for his work.

Houses have generally not been a safe investment. But those who bought in Killarney have seen a 46% return over the past five years.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Don’t despair, you’re an optimist — whether you like it or not, says Adrian Gore

But despair might be warranted should the president not do the right thing with Malusi Gigaba (that is, get rid of him)
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Why load-shedding is an avoidable debacle

Just as the economy jumps out of a self-inflicted recession, Eskom intervenes with power rationing
9 hours ago

Government adopts stringent guidelines for the appointment of SOE boards

Following worldwide practices, terms will be fixed and only ‘people with expertise, experience and integrity serve in these vital positions’
1 day ago

