EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Renewable energy is nothing more than over-priced flimflam
Survé vs Wierzycka: pick a headline, any headline
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Former president Jacob Zuma may have to pay back between R15m and R32m in legal costs to the state.
Six years after claiming “ghost bidding” was standard practice in the auction industry, former Auction Alliance head Rael Levitt is launching a property fund.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Andrew Kenny is no fan of the greens, who he accuses of capturing the department of energy.
Which headline is true? Magda Wierzycka stays silent over attempted extortion charges or Dr Iqbal Survé slams Magda Wierzycka’s 'blatant lies'? Stories claiming Wierzycka refused to comment while complaining about her comments on radio appeared side-by-side on IOL today.
Survé’s lastest attack on Wierzycka was accompanied by an opinion piece from Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi arguing that because the CEO and CIO refused to approve a R400m loan to Survé'’s 3 Laws Capital, resigning in protest instead, nothing untoward happened.
Ed Herbst has attempted to untangle the disaster Survé has made of Independent Media Group.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to persuade SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana to withdraw his resignation letter and continue with his turnaround plan, which requires a further R17bn from the government.
There is nothing wrong with Discovery Health, Metropolitan Health and Mediclinic sharing the same holding company —Remgro — Discovery tells the Competition Commission.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
But is it art? Ayanda Mabulu — whose painting of then president Jacob Zuma kissing Atul Gupta’s butt was described as “too tongue in cheek” by at least one offended critic — was told the JSE is not a suitable art gallery for his work.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Houses have generally not been a safe investment. But those who bought in Killarney have seen a 46% return over the past five years.