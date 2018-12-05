TOM EATON: Is there anything left to salvage from what remains of Survé’s media empire?

The Survé Philanthropies might sound like a grunge band, but it isn’t. Rather, it (they?) is (are?) an organisation founded by Iqbal Survé to help those who have made a “social impact”. And who better to talk about social impacts than the guy who just punched a R1bn hole in the pension funds of 300,000 South African workers?

On Monday, just three days after the inaugural Survé Philanthropies’ Imagine Awards (a prize-giving organised by Survé’s daughter), news broke that the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is writing off Survé’s R1bn loan from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).