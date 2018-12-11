EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Vote DA to support the ANC, says Zille
‘Some switched on the telly, some went straight to Twitter,To see if the country had gone down the shitter’ — sheer poetry
Axed Sars commissioner Tom Moyane suffered an ignominious high court defeat. Not only did he fail to get his old job back, he got saddled with the other side’s legal bills.
Cyril Ramaphosa replacing Jacob Zuma as president was good for the country, but not for opposition parties, according to the latest polls.
In the face of criticism from Helen Zille, among others, Peter Bruce stands by his advice to vote for Cyril Ramaphosa, which obviously translates into a vote for the ANC.
BusinessLIVE’s poet laureate Tom Eaton has written some Christmas verses, which include: “The children were nested all snug in the dark. (The lights had gone off, thanks to Megawatt Park.)”
London-listed information services company Experian will buy SA credit bureau Compuscan, which is chaired by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, for R3.7bn.
The rand fell to its lowest level against the dollar in almost a month on Monday as traders braced for more volatility after British Prime Minister Theresa May called off a parliamentary vote on her Brexit strategy, setting the scene for more turmoil in global markets.
The JSE is heading to be the fifth worst performing emerging-market stock exchange this year.