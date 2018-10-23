EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: In breaking news, Business Day is in Dr Survé’s bad books

Stories of Note

Told what Sars paid lawyers to read an unnamed book for suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, judge Robert Nugent asked: “R120,000? How long is this book? Is it War and Peace? Do you know about this book?”

A likely suspect is Johann van Loggerenberg’s and Adrian Lackay’s Rogue: The Inside Story of Sars’s Elite Crime-busting Unit.