EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: In breaking news, Business Day is in Dr Survé’s bad books
Survé accuses a columnist of writing ‘driven by racism and a Goebbels-like tendency to repeat things, and includes a blatant lie’
Told what Sars paid lawyers to read an unnamed book for suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, judge Robert Nugent asked: “R120,000? How long is this book? Is it War and Peace? Do you know about this book?”
A likely suspect is Johann van Loggerenberg’s and Adrian Lackay’s Rogue: The Inside Story of Sars’s Elite Crime-busting Unit.
Van Loggerenberg is turning to the courts to over-rule former national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams’s decision to continue the case against the Sars investigations unit he headed, despite evidence it acted within the law.
Independent Media Group proprietor Dr Iqbal Survé remains upset that we did not advise our readers to invest in his “African unicorn multi-sided platform”, and blames us for the JSE demanding that he abide by fuddy-duddy rules such as having properly audited and recent financial statements for the listing to proceed.
“One of the weapons in state capture’s arsenal was media capture, and there’s not a lot of difference in the way Survé and the Guptas have answered questions about their businesses,” writes veteran editor Chris Roper.
“Survé says I’m a liar for saying so. I can understand his fury. After all the controversial transactions done by the PIC over the years, it seems unfair that his, specifically, will fall under the spotlight,” writes Carol Paton.
With two black women on its 11-member board, of which one was appointed in February, and only two women and no blacks among its 19 divisional directors, Truworths falls short of even the low levels of transformation in the retail sector.
