SA needs to diversify energy sources to deliver

Unfortunately, stop-start procurement from independent power producers (IPPs) has resulted in the closure of assembly facilities and training and development centres and severe stress in the construction industry. A priority of the IRP 2018 should be to create consistent demand through the continuous procurement of additional PV and wind power.

Though the manufacturing of PV wafers or complex wind turbine components is unlikely to achieve scale off domestic demand, a programme of offsets for the assembly of PV panels or wind turbines both for local use and regional export would be a good start. A sizable installed base would also allow for the assembly plants to provide replacement panels.

SA has committed to promoting renewable energy as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, a drawback is the variability of renewable energy. While SA has procured several solar thermal systems that are able to store energy, they are able to generate power only for a two to three-hour period from the stored energy. Therefore, a grid wholly powered by wind and solar sources would lack the necessary stability and predictability of supply. Short-term variability as a result of wind gusts or cloud cover can, to some extent, be balanced across a portfolio of sites.

A long-term solution is necessary and new developments in battery technologies, though still at an early stage, look promising. SA should consider procuring battery storage, perhaps bundled with new solar or wind generation or separately as an ancillary service. These could involve capacity balancing, frequency regulation, reactive support, spinning reserve or storage. The government could look at offering incentives to make investment in and research into battery storage attractive.

For long-term and greater balancing of the grid with a larger proportion of renewables, the draft IRP 2018 proposes 8,000MW of gas power from independent producers to be procured through a Gas2Power Programme.

Gas turbines typically have fast ramp-up times and can provide intra-day or long-term seasonal balancing of the grid, but that flexibility comes at a price. A mid-merit or load-following plant with 35% average capacity factor would generate power at a 40% premium per kilowatt hour compared to a base-load plant with 85% capacity factor, as the capital equipment needs to be paid for no matter how much or how little power is dispatched.

In addition, gas is difficult to store so most supply agreements have a take-or-pay element, which means their use needs to be reasonably predictable.

The Gas2Power programme could be invaluable in assisting the country develop a gas industry. As SA currently has no primary gas resource, a sizeable and predictable demand from independent gas producers would allow for the importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the development of regassification terminals.