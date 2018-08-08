Clamping down on SA’s illicit tobacco trade is possible with political will

The most damning information at the commission has been critical evidence presented by Cecil Morden, former chief director in the economic and tax analysis unit at the National Treasury. Morden revealed the significant decline in the revenue SA has collected from excise duty on tobacco between 2014 and 2018, primarily the result of a lack of enforcement, which has resulted in an increase in the illicit trade. Secondly, he noted a decline in the number of cigarettes declared to be produced in SA. This, too, possibly stems from attempts to evade taxes or the involvement of some cigarette manufacturers in the illicit trade.

Days later, Ipsos released a market study report commissioned by the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (Tisa) that claimed that Sars — under the leadership of Moyane — had cost SA R7bn in lost tobacco excise revenue since 2015.

‘Sars wars’

There are a few relevant observations to be made. First, the Ipsos report needs to be seen as the latest battle between competing manufacturers vying for the market share of the South African tobacco industry. This competition has resulted in the so-called "Sars wars" over the past four years.

Secondly, it is not only the R7bn that South Africans need to focus on. Morden’s evidence, along with the Tisa-commissioned report, ultimately shows that all manufacturers have a role to play in the ongoing illicit trade in cigarettes.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was asked to charge 15 local manufacturers and importers as early as 2014 for R12bn in unpaid taxes related to their involvement in tax evasion and the illicit trade. That no one has yet been charged indicates a lack of political will to deal decisively with this issue. And the noise about the shifting size of the illicit trade is purely an attempt to sensationalise a real problem — one that has had a solution for years but which has not been acted on.