Using taxpayers’ money to fund Jacob Zuma’s legal bills is unconstitutional

With unemployment and social welfare at crisis levels and an actively shrinking economy, one would expect the government to spend the little funds it forcefully extracts from taxpayers on comparatively important things, such as grants, the police, or giving title deeds to emerging black farmers who lease state land. Instead, our wise rulers try to out-compete one another in wasting precious, scarce resources. The intuitive feeling that this is probably illegal, is correct.

As can be expected from a developing country such as SA, our constitutional jurisprudence is not as mature and sophisticated as that of, say, Germany or the US. Many of the cases that reach the Constitutional Court are relatively straightforward and deal with superficial legal questions mostly surrounding the Bill of Rights. It comes as no surprise, then, that there are various sections in the Constitution which are, at least, under-emphasised, and at worst, completely ignored.

One such section is Section 195, which sets out the principles and values that supposedly govern the public administration — which includes all spheres and branches of government and public enterprises.

Section 195(1)(a), for instance, says that "a high standard of professional ethics must be promoted and maintained" by the public administration; sub-section (b) provides that the "efficient, economic and effective use of resources must be promoted"; and sub-section (c) says the "public administration must be development-oriented".

City Press recently reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the further use of taxpayer funds to cover former president Jacob Zuma’s fees as the latter battles corruption charges in court. The paper goes on to say that since Zuma’s corruption woes began, more that R13m (thus far revealed) has been spent just for fees [to do with court]. Later, it was revealed by Business Day that Zuma has retained the services of another senior private advocate.