Duduzane Zuma is in Dubai but ‘will be back’‚ his lawyer assures

23 July 2018 - 14:03 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY
Duduzane Zuma‚ former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ is in Dubai to be with his pregnant wife.

His lawyer‚ Rudi Krause‚ said on Monday that Duduzane Zuma would be back in the country in time to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on August 23, in connection with the death of two minibus taxi passengers in 2014.

"He will be back on time for his appearance. His bail conditions specifically provide for him to travel. Going back to Dubai is in compliance with his bail conditions‚" Krause said.

Zuma is accused of culpable homicide after his Porsche collided with the taxi in which Phumzile Dube and Nanki Jeanette Mashaba were travelling. Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ died later in hospital.

After AfriForum and advocate Gerrie Nel announced that they intended to pursue a private prosecution against Zuma‚ the state reconsidered its decision not to prosecute him.

