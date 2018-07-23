Four big events on the political horizon this week

1. Zuma in court:

• Former president Jacob Zuma is back in court on Friday, with a new legal team.

• It is his third appearance on 16 charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

2. Brics summit

• The summit of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA grouping begins on Wednesday.

• President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

• The summit also brings controversial Russian President Vladimir Putin to SA.

3. AIDS conference

• Deputy President David Mabuza leads SA’s delegation to the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam.

• He is expected to call for financial commitments on HIV, and to raise the issue of TB.

4. Land hearings

• Hearings by the joint constitutional review committee, on whether the Constitution needs to change to make expropriation without compensation possible, continue in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng this week.

