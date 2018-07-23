Politics

Four big events on the political horizon this week

23 July 2018 - 06:43
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS

1. Zuma in court:

• Former president Jacob Zuma is back in court on Friday, with a new legal team.

• It is his third appearance on 16 charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

2. Brics summit

• The summit of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA grouping begins on Wednesday.

• President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

• The summit also brings controversial Russian President Vladimir Putin to SA.

3. AIDS conference

• Deputy President David Mabuza leads SA’s delegation to the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam.

• He is expected to call for financial commitments on HIV, and to raise the issue of TB.

4. Land hearings

• Hearings by the joint constitutional review committee, on whether the Constitution needs to change to make expropriation without compensation possible, continue in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng this week.

For more on these events, click here.

