No more ANC support for Jacob Zuma, Sihle Zikalala vows

Sihle Zikalala, the newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader, says it is wrong to support former president Jacob Zuma in court — and the new provincial leadership will not use ANC structures to mobilise support for Zuma this week or in the future.

Zuma returns to the dock on Friday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to face graft charges with a brand new legal team.

In the past KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial and regional leaders have defied the ANC national executive committee decision that ANC members should not use ANC structures to support leaders charged with fraud and corruption, or wear ANC colours when they appear court.

Speaking during an interview with SAfm’s Stephen Grootes on Monday morning, Zikalala said he thought the NEC was right. "It is our duty to protect and defend the rule of law, and accept court decisions once they are taken," he said.

"We cannot then turn around and support leaders who are appearing in court and facing such charges.

"We sympathise and respect the former president Jacob Zuma and we understand that he enjoys support within our structures. But going forward we will not use ANC offices and other resources to support him when he is going to court. Individual members and leaders can do so without involving the ANC," he said.