ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Echoes of the global far-right movement

In political terms, the West is in decline as much because of leadership failures, the failure of the "American model" exported to the world, moral failures and increasingly diminishing vision as it is because of a veritable shift in global political economic power. Most people who pay attention to these things will probably agree that there has been a significant global shift in power "from West to East" for at least a decade.

To understand Roodt (and Taylor), it is important to know the links they establish between "the West" and "white identity". Identity politics tends be terribly divisive and destructive — consider its application during apartheid, the Holocaust and the Rwanda genocide — so the reference to "whiteness" or "white identity" is used only to engage rhetoric.

If Roodt, Taylor and emerging fascists in Italy conceive of "the West" as homologous with the "European world", which is much more than a cartographic entity and includes what the late Angus Maddison referred to as Europe’s "offshoots", the crude racism in their politics slips from the behind the fig leaf of civilisational discourse.

The punctum saliens of Roodt’s politics seems to lie in racism, with an attendant belief in the enduring greatness of Europeans and the attendant belief that a less pure European is a mark of western decline.

Roodt’s politics clearly tap into historical shifts towards ethno-nationalism and a retreat elsewhere in the world into dangerous forms of identity politics and a desperate search for purity.

Lamenting the rise of intolerance and ethno-nationalist pride, the British writer Mohsin Hamed captures tidily the swell of purity across the globe. From India, where "Hindu purity" is "wrenching open deep and bloody fissures in a diverse society", to Myanmar where "Buddhist purity" is considered to be behind the massacre and expulsion of Rohingya, to the US where "white purity is marching in white hoods and red baseball caps" and where figures like Taylor of the American Renaissance make sure that the country "is rekindling its love affair with purity".

The rise of the far-right in Italy, Germany and Austria and emerging ethnonational fractures in Spain and elsewhere in Europe should not be dismissed. It is from there that Roodt seems to draw most of his inspiration.

In his 2016 address at the American Renaissance conference Roodt tapped into the work of Martin Bosma, the Dutch politician who described Afrikaners as "canaries in the coal mine".

According to Bosma, the Afrikaners are "the first western nation undergoing what multiculturalists propose: to become a minority and give up power.… We may ask ourselves: is that scenario to be recommended. Should we [the Dutch] fall for the multicultural call for diversity and reconciliation?"

If one accepts that the idea of the West has come and gone and that at some point in the distant future the fixed categories of "white" and "black" will cease to exist and that most of the world’s population will probably be some genetic or other variation of something in between, there is probably no cause for concern. If, however, the retreat into "purity" — whether it is conceived as white, Pashtun, Kurdish or Zulu, for that matter — continues, then we are probably in for a lot of conflict.

As for Roodt’s tryst with the US far-right — situated in the context of rising populism and the rise of the far right — it is worth referring to the declaration of Thomas Chittum, a Vietnam War veteran and a darling of Taylor’s renaissance movement, in his book on what he believes is the coming war in that country.

The US, like Yugoslavia, Chittum believes, will shatter into ethnically based "nations". "America was born in blood, America suckled on blood, America gorged on blood and grew into a giant, and America will drown in blood," he wrote with some drama.

While fascism is as hard to define as nailing jelly to a wall, the far-right love a bloody fight. Or, as Mussolini said, in 1934, "it is blood that moves the wheels of history".

Populists in SA tend to share this talk of blood.

On the land issue, Julius Malema has said: "[We] are not scared of blood.… seeing blood is not what we are scared of. As long as that blood delivers what belongs to us we are prepared to go to that extent".

In the meantime, Roodt wants to keep the blood of the Afrikaners pure, and the world seems to be slinking towards the dangers that led to the bloodshed of the Second World War.

Whatever happened to the idea that the end of history would make us all happy liberals sharing a common culture of capitalist consumerism?

It has probably gone to the same place as Woodrow Wilson’s liberal idealism of the interwar period.