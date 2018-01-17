Is H&M racist, tone deaf or just stupid?

An editorial in the small leftist Danish newspaper Information argued that putting a hoodie with a monkey slogan on a black boy was not racist — the people who made that connection were racist. In a South African or African-American context such reasoning is almost dizzying: to claim it is not H&M but their critics who are racist is absurd.

It could be argued that the cultural sociologist and the author of the editorial are correct in theory, but only in a very intellectual sense. In Scandinavia, where everybody gets excellent free education, debating at an intellectual level is normal and emotional debate is frowned upon.

This is not to say all Scandinavians are intellectual and all South Africans emotional — there are intellectuals everywhere and all people have emotions. But people communicate on different frequencies, and if a company such as H&M wants to communicate better with its customers and understand how they think, there has to be a sense of connection. There has to be real and easily understood empathy for customers.

I agree with the black American radio show host Charlemagne, who argued that he didn’t believe the photo was deliberately racist, but that H&M had exposed itself as being "profoundly tone deaf".

In this time and age big companies can’t afford to be tone deaf or culturally naive. Today’s customers don’t only want a bargain, they also want respect. This means companies need to invest in soft values and unconventional expertise to understand the daily lives and cultural values of their entire customer base and to be able to communicate that respect.

I wonder what it feels like to work at H&M when your employer sends out photos that "makes your heart sore", as a woman told me.

The digital world is, in many ways, amazing. It has given us opportunities and access to information at a speed that we couldn’t have imagined 20 years ago. But, ironically, it has also made us all a bit more stupid. Much of our information is now extremely superficial and we don’t have the time to have a good think about the consequences of what we do. But for companies such as H&M, this is no excuse.

• Kristiansen is a Cape Town-based guest lecturer in Intercultural Communication at the University of Southern Jutland, Denmark.