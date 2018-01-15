H&M not sure of timeline for stores after 'racist' furore

Swedish multinational clothing retailer H&M was unable to clarify which of its 17 stores nationally would be open on Monday, amid hints from the EFF that protests against the retailer would continue.

The EFF has accused H&M of racism amid widespread global outrage after the retailer used a black child to model a hoodie with the slogan "Coolest monkey in the jungle".

EFF supporters protested at several H&M stores in Gauteng at the weekend, with police reportedly firing rubber bullets at the East Rand Mall. The police said no arrests were made but they were investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

The trashing of retail outlets coincided with the ANC’s January 8 statement from party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

As the ANC hogs more positive headlines and as President Jacob Zuma is increasingly seen as yesterday’s man, opposition parties will find it more difficult to capture the public’s attention, according to political analysts.