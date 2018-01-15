Racism scandal at H&M shows all is not well

Stockholm — A racism scandal at H&M is the latest indication of management problems at the Swedish clothing giant, once the darling of shoppers but now struggling to make the switch to

e-commerce, analysts say.

The fashion group is one of Sweden’s largest export brands and industrial heavyweights, alongside Ikea, Spotify, Electrolux and Volvo. Owned by the Persson family dynasty, it has been listed on the Stockholm stock exchange since 1974.

It has collaborated with superstars such as Beyoncé and Madonna, and prestigious fashion houses including Sonia Rykiel, Lanvin and Kenzo have designed exclusive collections for the group.

H&M is one of the most well-known brands in the world, with global consultancy Interbrand ranking it the 23rd best known company worldwide in 2017 — ahead of Ikea and fashion luxury goods manufacturer Hermes. But lately, H&M has struggled to lure shoppers into its 4,553 stores around the world and has been slow to develop its online offering.

"It’s [been] one of the toughest years for H&M," Joakim Bornold, an economist at investment bank Nordnet told AFP, noting that the company’s stock price had fallen 35% since January 2017.

In December, the group announced a 4% drop in fourth-quarter sales from the previous year, to 50.4-billion kronor ($6.22bn). Not only have H&M sales almost never declined, but the drop was bigger than analysts had expected.