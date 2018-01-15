H&M tries to minimise fallout after ‘coolest monkey’ ad disaster

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) went into damage-control mode over the weekend after a controversial advertisement sparked protests in South Africa.

The Swedish clothes retailer closed its South African shops after some outlets were trashed in an anti-racism protest against an online ad by H&M that featured a black child modeling a hoodie with the text "coolest monkey in the jungle."

"H&M is aware of the recent events inside several of our South African stores," the company said in a statement on its website. "What matters most to us is the safety of our employees and customers" and "we have temporarily closed our stores in South Africa."

H&M was last week forced to apologise for the image after it caused a social-media storm and prompted Canadian artist The Weeknd to end his collaboration with the Stockholm-based company.