Companies

H&M tries to minimise fallout after ‘coolest monkey’ ad disaster

15 January 2018 - 16:29 Niklas Magnusson and Hanna Hoikkala
Losing its Midas touch?: Analysts say the controversy over H&M’s racist advert is a sign of the bad times the Swedish garment exporter has been having because of poor management. Picture: REUTERS
Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) went into damage-control mode over the weekend after a controversial advertisement sparked protests in South Africa.

The Swedish clothes retailer closed its South African shops after some outlets were trashed in an anti-racism protest against an online ad by H&M that featured a black child modeling a hoodie with the text "coolest monkey in the jungle."

"H&M is aware of the recent events inside several of our South African stores," the company said in a statement on its website. "What matters most to us is the safety of our employees and customers" and "we have temporarily closed our stores in South Africa."

H&M was last week forced to apologise for the image after it caused a social-media storm and prompted Canadian artist The Weeknd to end his collaboration with the Stockholm-based company.

H&M, which said it agreed with those who were upset by the image, pulled the garment in question from its stores. Over the weekend, the company took further steps to reject all forms of racial slander.

"We strongly believe that racism and bias in any shape or form, deliberate or accidental, are simply unacceptable," H&M said. "We stress that our wonderful store staff had nothing to do with our poorly judged product and image."

Two H&M outlets, one in Johannesburg and one in Pretoria, were trashed in an anti-racism protest by opposition party EFF on Saturday, broadcaster eNCA reported, showing pictures of mannequins and clothes scattered on the floor.

The H&M advertisement that caused an outrage. Picture: YOUTUBE
H&M said none of its staff or customers were injured in the protests and that it continues "to monitor the situation closely."

It will re-open the stores "as soon as the situation is safe again," it said.

H&M has 17 stores in South Africa, with third-quarter sales in the country accounting for 0.3% of the company’s total revenue.

While the retailer declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg News on Monday, referring only to the statement it released on Saturday, at least two of its stores in South Africa had re-opened for business on Monday when visited by Bloomberg News reporters.

H&M shares rose 0.2% to 160.68 kronor (R246.66) in Stockholm at 1.48pm local time.

Bloomberg

