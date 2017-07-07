Trump vows ‘strong’ confrontation on North Korean missiles

Warsaw — US President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday to confront North Korea "very strongly".

Responding to its missile test, the US leader urged other nations to show Pyongyang there would be consequences for its weapons programme.

North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday that some experts say has the range to reach the US states of Alaska and Hawaii and perhaps the US Pacific Northwest. North Korea said the missile could carry a large nuclear warhead.

Speaking at a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump said Korea was "a threat, and we will confront it very strongly".

The US was considering "severe things" for North Korea, he said. But he would not draw a "red line" of the kind that his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, drew but did not enforce on the use of chemical weapons in Syria. "They are behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done."

The issue may be Trump’s biggest foreign policy challenge. It has put pressure on his relationship with China’s President Xi Jinping, whom Trump pressed to no avail to rein in North Korea.

The US said it was ready to use force to stop North Korea’s missile programme, prompting China to call on Thursday for restraint all round.

Reuters