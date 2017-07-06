World / Asia

China tries to calm troubled waters in wake of North Korean missile test

06 July 2017 - 11:32 Agency Staff
An undated photo of a missile launch released by North Korea. Picture: SUPPLIED
Beijing — On Thursday, China warned against "words and deeds" that could heighten tensions over North Korea, after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that Kim Jong-un dubbed a gift to "American bastards".

Tuesday’s launch marked a milestone in Pyongyang’s decades-long drive for the capability to threaten the US mainland with a nuclear strike, and poses a stark foreign policy challenge for Donald Trump.

"We also call on relevant parties to stay calm, exercise restraint, refrain from words and deeds that may heighten tensions, and jointly make [an] effort for the easing of tensions," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that Washington was ready to use force if need be to deal with the threat of a nuclear-armed North Korea and singled out China as key to any diplomatic solution.

Her comments came only days after Trump suggested Beijing’s efforts had failed. "We will work with China," Haley said, "but we will not repeat the inadequate approaches of the past that have brought us to this dark day."

AFP

