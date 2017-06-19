BOBBY GODSELL: Without support of investors, the new charter appears doomed to fail

Clearly this had to change. The Mining Charter of 2004 proceeded from the understanding that SA’s mineral wealth was a national patrimony and the benefits should be fairly shared by all. On ownership, the objective was set for companies to achieve the inclusion of 26% of historically disadvantaged South Africans — blacks, coloureds, Indians and women — within 10 years. So transformation was the first goal of the first Mining Charter.

There is a second truth about mineral resources. When they are left in the ground they can benefit no one but extracting them requires significant financial, technical and human resources.

SA’s mining industry, using local and foreign resources has developed a globally competitive industry, exploiting deep-level, narrow-vein gold and platinum deposits in ways that have made South African miners world leaders in this kind of mining.

We need to continue to attract key inputs to mining in the decades ahead.

Progress against the original charter was reviewed by the government in 2009, 2014 and 2015. The changes introduced last week are presumably intended to fix that which was found broken in these three reviews.

The new charter raises the target for what is now simply called black ownership (this excludes white women) to 30%.

In a market economy, ownership is achieved through people and companies investing in the share capital of a business.

The boards and management of the businesses use this share capital to acquire and operate assets in a way that achieves profits for the business and enables the business to reward its owners through the payment of dividends.

In 2016, about R49bn was invested in capital expenditure to sustain mining.