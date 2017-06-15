Companies / Mining

Mining Charter calls for 30% black ownership

15 June 2017 - 11:15 Allan Seccombe
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Mining companies need to top up their black ownership levels to 30% from 26% within 12 months from the time the new Mining Charter comes into effect, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Thursday, adding companies seeking prospecting rights needed black ownership of 50% plus one.

The release of the latest iteration of the third charter, which was boycotted by the Chamber of Mines, citing a flawed process during the formulation of the policy document, and trade union Solidarity, laid out requirements for companies to allocate shares to employees, nearby communities and black entrepreneurs.

Zwane referred to the 2017 charter as an "instrument for radical economic transformation" of the mining sector.

"We cannot ignore the effective implementation of this charter to ensure meaningful change," he said.

The department was bulking up staffing to ensure compliance with the charter.

Chamber of Mines spurns ‘highly suspicious’ charter invitation

The chamber says the last-minute invitation is ‘highly suspicious’ as rumours surface that the department will hike black ownership to a contentious ...
Companies
6 hours ago

Chamber rejects invite to meeting on Mining Charter

Department of Mineral Resources accused of putting forward a flawed process as the chamber says it will not take part in a ‘highly suspicious’ timed ...
Business
16 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chamber of Mines spurns ‘highly suspicious’ ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Why the Chamber of Mines snubbed charter event
Companies / Mining
3.
Mystery surrounds Durban approval for MTN towers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Williams Hunt secures Opel car deal
Companies
5.
Aspen loses Italy appeal over cancer drug prices
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Why the Chamber of Mines snubbed charter event
Companies / Mining

Chamber of Mines spurns ‘highly suspicious’ charter invitation
Companies / Mining

Chamber rejects invite to meeting on Mining Charter
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.