Trump’s stance on climate change turns his slogan into ‘America Alone’

Trump said he represented Pittsburgh, not Paris. No one has asked him to represent Paris — just to stick to the agreement made there. The best response was from Bill Peduto, who tweeted: "As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future."

With wide support, the Paris Agreement will survive. It will also survive because it has been designed to be durable and flexible. Long after the Trump administration has ended, the implementation of Paris will continue.

The agreement was shaped very significantly by the Group of Two: the US and China. Now for the US, technical work on implementing it will be a little harder in the next few years — for example, meeting commitments to climate finance. In process terms, not having Trump deployees mess with the Paris rule book may be an advantage.

The Paris Agreement remains a remarkable success of multilaterlism, with all countries working together to solve a global challenge. It remains legally binding to tackle the challenges, which remain unchanged. Ahead of his speech, some said that the climate’s fate was in Trump’s hands. That’s not true. His hands are too small.

Nothing has changed in the key challenges of the 21st century: meeting the Sustainable Development Goals and Paris goals. The first Sustainable Development Goal is to end poverty in all its forms everywhere; Paris sets goals for temperature, mitigation and adaptation, and the financing pathways to make those happen. Action will be at the national level.

What the Trump administration seems not to understand (or wilfully ignores) is that Paris made contributions "nationally determined". Every country sets its own target and tries to do better every five years. The US could not have negotiated a better deal for itself (and the answer to renegotiation of Paris is simple: "of course not"). Action on Sustainable Development Goals is also national. SA’s National Development Plan still prioritises reducing poverty and inequality and we will continue to pursue those goals in a low-carbon and climate-resilient way.

Climate change is already happening, and even Trump is subject to the laws of physics. The climate will change because of greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere, with the US having "contributed" the most to that. Whether Trump believes it or not is immaterial.

The effects of climate change will hit Americans as much as everyone else, poorer communities in the US more than the rich, the poor in vulnerable poor countries even more. Tackling climate action is inescapable, both in reality and geopolitically. The withdrawal is a deeply unethical and wrong-headed move and will harm the US most of all.

• Prof Winkler is at the Energy Research Centre, University of Cape Town.