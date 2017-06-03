China will take the lead as Trump scores climate change own-goal

Launceston, Australia — It’s not hard to imagine Chinese President Xi Jinping having a wry smile at both the decision by President Donald Trump to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord and the global reaction.

While Trump’s decision had been expected, it does confirm that world leadership on efforts to limit global climate change will now shift to Asia, and China in particular.

Xi is now free to accept the mantle of global leadership on climate action, which will give him an opportunity to advance China’s interests across the world at a time when Trump’s actions are likely to cost the US influence and allies.

The best part for Xi is that this hasn’t cost him anything, Trump has done the damage to the US all by himself, and is most probably unaware or uncaring of the likely consequences, which go well beyond the blow to the image of the US as a global leader.

It’s been a good past few weeks for Xi, given the successful hosting of a regional summit in Beijing to promote the "belt and road" initiative that ended on May 15 with pledges by China to spend as much as $800bn on projects aimed at boosting trade and development across Asia, Africa and into Europe.

China, the world’s largest polluter, was also quick to state that it remained committed to the 2015 Paris agreement, which aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to less than 2°C by the end of the century.