Trump pulling US out of Paris climate deal, says report

Washington — US President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the US out of a global pact to fight climate change, it has emerged, in a move that promises to deepen a rift with US allies.
Trump, who has previously called global warming a hoax, did not confirm the decision in a post on Twitter, saying only, "I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days."
I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Trump refused to endorse the landmark climate change accord at a summit of the G-7 group of wealthy nations on Saturday, saying he needed more time to decide, and promised an announcement this week.
A US decision to withdraw from the accord could further alienate its allies in Europe already wary of Trump and call into question US leadership and trustworthiness on one of the world’s leading issues.
A pullout also would be one more step by the Republican president to erase the legacy of his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, who helped broker the accord and praised it during a trip to Europe this month.
The decision will put the US in league with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only nonparticipants in the Paris Climate Agreement. It could have major implications for the deal, which relies heavily on the commitment of big polluter nations to reduce emissions of gases scientists blame for sea level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms.
The US’s leading coal miners fell. Arch Coal and Peabody Energy were both down more than 2%. Photovoltaic manufacturer FirstSolar fell more than 3%.
The accord, agreed on by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015, aims to limit planetary warming in part by slashing carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Under the pact, the US committed to reducing its emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2025.
Environmental groups derided the Trump administration’s reported decision. The Sierra Club said a US withdrawal from the Paris deal would be a "historic mistake".
Friends of the Earth said it would make America the world’s "foremost climate villain".
Axios news outlet, which first reported the withdrawal, said details of the pullout are being worked out by a team that includes EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, an ally of fossil fuel industries. The choice is between a formal withdrawal that could take three years or leaving the UN treaty that the accord is based on, which would be quicker but more extreme, according to Axios.
International leaders began reacting to the reports of Trump’s plans.
A withdrawal by the US would be disappointing but the European Union stands ready to take global leadership on the issue, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said in Brussels.
"There is a much stronger expectation from our partners across the world from Africa, Asia and China that Europe should assume leadership in this effort and we are ready to do that," Sefcovic said.
France’s ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud, said on Twitter that the Paris agreement "doesn’t infringe on US sovereignty" and noted that major American corporations had supported the deal.
Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila said a US withdrawal would be a big setback, adding that "we must find partners to continue, because this work must not stop".
Campaign Promise
Trump had vowed during his 2016 presidential campaign to "cancel" the Paris deal within 100 days of becoming president as part of an effort to bolster US oil and coal industries. That promise helped rally supporters sharing his skepticism of global efforts to police US carbon emissions.
Trump has repeatedly expressed doubts about climate change, at times calling it a hoax to weaken US industry. An overwhelming majority of scientists say the human use of fossil fuels for energy is driving climate change. The US is the world’s second-biggest carbon dioxide emitter behind China.
The decision to withdraw from the climate accord was influenced by a letter from 22 Republican US senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling for an exit, reports say.
Supporters of the climate pact are concerned that a US exit could lead other nations to weaken their commitments or also withdraw, softening an accord that scientists have said is critical to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.
Canada, the European Union, and China have said they will honour their commitments to the pact even if the US withdraws. A source said India had also indicated it would stick by the deal.
After taking office, however, Trump faced pressure to stay in the deal from investors, international powers and business leaders, including some in the coal industry. He also had to navigate a split among his advisers.
Trump aides including Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, lawyer Don McGahn and Peter Navarro, along with EPA chief Pruitt, argued hard for leaving the accord. They said the deal would require the US government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, which would hurt business.
Trump’s administration has already begun killing Obama-era climate regulations.
The "stay-in" camp, which included Trump’s daughter Ivanka, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, had argued the US could reduce its voluntary emission-cuts targets while still keeping a voice within the accord.
Oil majors Shell and Exxon Mobil have also supported the pact along with a number of Republican legislators.
Several big coal companies, including Cloud Peak Energy, had publicly urged Trump to stay in the deal as a way to help protect the industry’s mining interests overseas, though others asked Trump to exit the accord to help ease regulatory pressures on domestic miners and the oil extraction industry.
Both solar — and coal-related exchange traded funds were widely underperforming the overall stock market on Wednesday.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.