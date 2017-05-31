Trump pulling US out of Paris climate deal, says report

A pullout also would be one more step by the Republican president to erase the legacy of his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, who helped broker the accord and praised it during a trip to Europe this month.

The decision will put the US in league with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only nonparticipants in the Paris Climate Agreement. It could have major implications for the deal, which relies heavily on the commitment of big polluter nations to reduce emissions of gases scientists blame for sea level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms.

The US’s leading coal miners fell. Arch Coal and Peabody Energy were both down more than 2%. Photovoltaic manufacturer FirstSolar fell more than 3%.

The accord, agreed on by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015, aims to limit planetary warming in part by slashing carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Under the pact, the US committed to reducing its emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2025.

Environmental groups derided the Trump administration’s reported decision. The Sierra Club said a US withdrawal from the Paris deal would be a "historic mistake".

Friends of the Earth said it would make America the world’s "foremost climate villain".

Axios news outlet, which first reported the withdrawal, said details of the pullout are being worked out by a team that includes EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, an ally of fossil fuel industries. The choice is between a formal withdrawal that could take three years or leaving the UN treaty that the accord is based on, which would be quicker but more extreme, according to Axios.

International leaders began reacting to the reports of Trump’s plans.