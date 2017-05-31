Trump fires back after Merkel criticism

In a speech to a German-Indian business forum later on Tuesday, Merkel took another tilt at a president elected on a ticket of "America First", referring to "a whole series of protectionist tendencies" emerging worldwide. She said: "It is necessary to be open to achieve fair trade conditions."

While it is unclear whether Merkel has deliberately picked a fight with Trump or misspoken and bitten off more than she can chew, challenging his stance is popular in Germany.

As she campaigns for a fourth term in September elections, polls suggest that Merkel has overwhelming backing among German voters, and even among her political opponents, for taking a stand.

It is the "calling of our times to stand up to this man with everything that we represent," Social Democrat Martin Schulz, Merkel’s main election challenger, said on Monday.

It is also not the first time a German chancellor has clashed with a US president. Merkel’s Social Democratic predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, publicly disavowed George W Bush’s invasion of Iraq in a transatlantic rift that Merkel worked to repair upon her election in 2005.

Alongside Modi, Merkel said that while transatlantic relations are of "paramount significance," the EU had to forge its own path in the world "considering the current situation".

"What I said was simply to indicate that, here are even more reasons beyond those we already have that Europe needs to take its destiny into its own hands," she said.

Modi welcomed a stronger global role for the EU and lauded the bloc’s most powerful leader. India would move forward on its climate agenda even if the US exited the Paris agreement, he said, adding politicians have "absolutely no right" to put in jeopardy the environment for future generations.

Bloomberg