Trump confirms the US will exit Paris climate agreement

"By not succumbing to pressure from special interests and cosmopolitan elites, the president demonstrated he is truly committed to putting America’s economy first," Michael Needham, the chief executive officer of Heritage Action, said in a statement.

Former US president Barack Obama criticised the move, but voiced confidence that US states and businesses would work harder to protect the planet.

"Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got," he said in a written statement issued as Trump was announcing the withdrawal.

Environmentalists blasted the decision, saying it would turn the US into an international pariah on climate change, even though it would not halt a global clean-energy revolution.

"The world has already resolved to act on climate, the renewable-energy industry is growing exponentially, and people all over the globe are becoming part of the clean energy future," said Greenpeace USA executive director Annie Leonard. "Progress will continue with or without Donald Trump, but he is making it as painful as possible for people around the world."

The move will have significant environmental and diplomatic consequences. As the richest nation and the second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, the US is central to efforts to address global warming.

The Vatican, European leaders and companies as diverse as Exxon Mobil and Microsoft . had urged the president to remain in the pact, with last-minute appeals by Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook.

Corporate leaders have warned of long-term economic consequences, arguing that a withdrawal would put the US at a disadvantage in the global race to develop and deploy clean-energy technology.

They argued a US exit also risks a backlash against American products, raising the spectre of consumer boycotts or carbon tariffs from the European Union, China and other nations.

'Retaliatory Measures'

Twenty-five companies, including Intel, Microsoft and PG&E Corporation, signed a letter that ran as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Thursday warning of potential "retaliatory measures".

"We respect President Trump’s decision and will continue to work closely with his administration on issues related to energy policy," Royal Dutch Shell, a supporter of the Paris accord, said in a statement.

"Shell recognises that climate change is a challenge that belongs to all of society – not one individual or one country," the statement read. "For our part, we will continue to take internal actions and convene important conversations that acknowledge our role in providing more and cleaner energy."

Congressional Democrats quickly condemned the decision on the Paris accord.

"Trump is betraying the country, in the service of Breitbart fake news, the shameless fossil fuel industry, and the Koch brothers’ climate denial operation," said senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, tweeted "Dear planet, we’re sorry. Please just hang on for three and a half more years and we’ll fix this. We promise."

The debate whether to exit the agreement played out for months in the White House. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Stephen Bannon pushed for a exit. Those arguing to stay included Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Energy Secretary Rick Perry endorsed a renegotiation.

The Paris accord is broader than any previous climate agreement. It calls for reducing carbon dioxide emissions in hopes of limiting global warming to 2°C above temperatures at the outset of the Industrial Revolution. That is s the upper limit scientists have set to keep climate change from hitting an irreversible tipping point, unleashing catastrophic floods, droughts and storms.

The immediate effect on US companies and consumers is muted.

Trump has already moved to dismantle regulations and government programmes to fight global warming. He ordered a review of fuel-economy standards for cars and light trucks, which along with other vehicles are the US’s largest source of greenhouse gases. And he set in motion a process to scrap the Clean Power Plan, which would have required utilities to slash their carbon-dioxide emissions. The EPA is also moving to rescind rules to prevent methane leaks.

Withdrawal would put the US in league with just two other nations — Syria and Nicaragua — that are not participating in the agreement.

US climate efforts will not cease just because Trump is walking away from Paris.

States including California, New York and Massachusetts continue to move forward with aggressive policies to cut carbon emissions. Anheuser-Busch InBev, Amazon.com, Alphabet’s Google and other companies continue their push to power their facilities with wind and solar energy.

Low-carbon wind, solar and natural gas are so cheap that the Department of Energy is studying what it can do to help ailing, older coal and nuclear plants.

Bloomberg