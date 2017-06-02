Business world rounds on Trump over US exit from Paris climate deal

BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink said he would remain a member of the White House’s CEO forum, while disagreeing with the withdrawal plan.

"I do not agree with all of the president’s policies and decisions, including today’s announcement to exit the US from the Paris Agreement, which I believe is a critical step forward in addressing climate change," Fink said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday. "I will continue on the CEO forum as long as I believe there is the potential to have a positive impact."

Dow CEO Andrew Liveris, meanwhile, stopped short of walking away from his role on the panel Musk and Iger abandoned. While Liveris wrote in an e-mail that he was disappointed with Trump’s decision, he said he understands that "there are always many potential solutions to challenges and are eager to work toward alternative solutions".

Musk response

Musk said he would follow through on his earlier pledge to quit the council should Trump abandon Paris. "Climate change is real," he tweeted. "Leaving Paris is not good for the US or the world."

Disney’s Iger, who in March had vowed to stay on the council to maintain "a voice in the room" with the president, changed his mind on Thursday.

"Protecting our planet and driving economic growth are critical to our future, and they aren’t mutually exclusive," he said in a statement. "I deeply disagree with the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and, as a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the president’s advisory council."

Even Twitter’s leader felt the need to respond. "This is an incredibly shortsighted move backwards by the federal government," tweeted CEO Jack Dorsey. "We’re all on this planet together and we need to work together."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also took to his own platform to register his objection. He said the decision was "bad for the environment, bad for the economy and it puts our children at risk". He said the world’s largest social networking platform had committed to powering all new data centres it built with 100% renewable energy.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO tweeted that he was disappointed with the decision on the Paris agreement and that the company will "keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all".