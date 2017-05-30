POLITICAL LANDSCAPE
TIM COHEN: Jacob Zuma slips into an abyss, but he is not the ANC's biggest problem
The party remains rooted to the spot as the president’s popularity plummets and the polls reflect a turning tide
South Africans woke up on Monday to some profoundly disappointing news: the Teflon Don escaped censure once again. The resolution tabled at the ANC’s national executive committee meeting at the weekend that President Jacob Zuma should resign was defeated again, and now SA seems certain to live in a state of flux and confusion until at least the party’s December conference.
So, alas, Zuma won again. Or did he?
The presumption that there was a good chance he would be ousted was always a case of wishful thinking. The idea was boosted by two slightly miscued news items last week.
The first was that the number of people in the executive committee opposing Zuma had increased to more than half its members, who normally number about 86. As it turns out, this was never true. Overall, only 18 people spoke out against Zuma at the meeting and 23 were in favour of the resolution, which leaves a very large slice undecided (although that might just have been because the total number was limited).
The second was the news story that openly suggested he may be removed following confirmation that the issue was going to be formally placed on the agenda.
As Business Day pointed out in an editorial last week, the odds were in fact always against Zuma being ousted for several procedural and political reasons.
First, the national executive committee’s tradition is not to take formal votes on anything. The ANC’s culture is strongly party-centric, an old hand-me-down from the days of its left-wing party-paramount legacy. From a formal point of view, this requires it only moves forward when consensus is achieved — or perhaps that famously South African smoky term "sufficient consensus" that was so useful in the constitutional negotiations. Without a mechanism to force those on the fence to make a decision, the most likely outcome was always going to be that the status quo would endure.
The second reason it was never likely was that if the party were to decide Zuma should go, it would have to decide who would replace him. And to go there would be to open a hugely complicated box of chocolates.
For a start, giving the presidency to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would be a total disaster for the pro-Zuma camp so they would never allow it to happen. But this faction’s candidate, the president’s former wife Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma, is not a member of Parliament, so constitutionally, that would throw up some problems. The other choice would be Parliament’s speaker Baleka Mbete, and, not surprisingly, neither side wants her.
The third reason is that the decision about the future leader of the party will be taken in only six months. Throwing the party, never mind the country, into disarray now seems slightly bonkers. This practical objection apparently got a lot of traction at the committee meeting and partly explains the large number of undecideds.
As a result, the Zuma faction came out of the meeting not chastised but elated and their spokesmen bragged quickly that defeating this attempt had been much easier than when former tourism minister Derek Hanekom shocked and surprised a committee meeting with a similar proposal in November 2016.
The Zuma faction came out of the meeting not chastised but elated ... yet their elation is profoundly misplaced because although [he] might not have suffered final defeat, he is clearly losing the ground war faster now than ever
Yet their elation is profoundly misplaced because although Zuma might not have suffered final defeat, he is clearly losing the ground war faster now than ever. In a contrarian way, you can tell this is true because of his closing address, some of which leaked out after the meeting. Zuma apparently said: "I have been quiet because I don’t want to harm the ANC, so continue attacking me in the media and you will see."
Reading between the lines, Zuma’s position has changed: no longer is he the charmer trying to cajole members into line. We are in the realm of threats now.
There are two other indications that Zuma is losing ground. While the ANC could not decide on Zuma, it is increasingly unrelenting on his sidekicks. The executive committee decided that reappointed Eskom CEO Brian Molefe should be booted. And between the leaked e-mails and the South African Council of Churches "state-capture" report, the cleavage between administration and party is no longer undeniable — it is glaringly and nakedly obvious. That closes the scope for action.
At the root of things, Zuma’s big problem is that he failed to keep the public on his side. In the internecine fight within party structures, he still wins — partly because he is such a foxy tactician. Acceding to the idea of an inquiry into state capture before the committee was frankly a masterstroke because it took so much wind out of the sails of the anti-Zuma camp. But in longer-term ground war, popularity matters — and that is why, just to use one example, his first act after the bruising weekend meeting is to attend a function of traditional leaders, his last redoubt.
Comparisons with other actual or would-be "big men" politicians around the world are instructive. Like Zuma, Russian President Vladimir Putin has trampled all over the constitution, enriched himself and his friends, played the anti-West card for all its worth and appealed to the lowest common denominator of patriotism, nationalism and his countrymen’s sense of themselves as victims. Yet unlike Zuma, Putin’s huge personal support never wavered.
Another interesting comparison is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also a nationalist populist. Modi has forced through some fantastically unpopular efforts at modernisation, such as scrapping the currency and removing high-denomination notes to reduce corruption. For months, there was chaos outside banks. Hundreds of thousands of people lost out when they failed to convert their notes. Yet Modi’s popularity increased to 81%.
By contrast Zuma’s personal popularity has plummeted. He considers feathering his personal nest a kind of droit du seigneur. South Africans, to their abiding credit, don’t think he should be allowed to do so. The numbers are frustratingly difficult to confirm, but Zuma is probably sitting on about 20% popular support. For a party that probably still has the support of about 60% of the population, that is incredible. The thing about being a populist politician is that it does somewhat rely on you being actually popular.
Nothing illustrates this better than the recent by-election in Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal. To say this constituency is Zulu heartland would be a fabulous understatement. The battlefields of Isandlwana lie in its borders. The voters are 99.7% Zulu.
In August 2016, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) won 44% of the vote in Nquthu and tried to form a government against the ANC and the National Freedom Party. When it failed, the ANC threw everything at the by-election — Zuma, Ramaphosa and Mbete all campaigned there. Great packages of food and goodies were distributed. But this time, voters had had enough. The IFP won over half the votes, even in the "safest" ANC ward that the ANC won with 63% of the vote in 2016. This is in the space of just six months.
The dramatic difference between the way the ANC sees itself and the way the country sees the governing party has become a gulf so wide it is hard to comprehend — or, at least, it is hard to comprehend how it is that the ANC struggles to comprehend the gulf.
After the national executive committee meeting, one commentator said that in a straight choice between saving itself and saving the country, the ANC decided to save itself. No longer is Zuma the ANC’s biggest problem. The ANC’s biggest problem is now itself.
• Cohen is editor of Business Day
