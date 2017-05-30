TIM COHEN: Jacob Zuma slips into an abyss, but he is not the ANC's biggest problem

Yet their elation is profoundly misplaced because although Zuma might not have suffered final defeat, he is clearly losing the ground war faster now than ever. In a contrarian way, you can tell this is true because of his closing address, some of which leaked out after the meeting. Zuma apparently said: "I have been quiet because I don’t want to harm the ANC, so continue attacking me in the media and you will see."

Reading between the lines, Zuma’s position has changed: no longer is he the charmer trying to cajole members into line. We are in the realm of threats now.

There are two other indications that Zuma is losing ground. While the ANC could not decide on Zuma, it is increasingly unrelenting on his sidekicks. The executive committee decided that reappointed Eskom CEO Brian Molefe should be booted. And between the leaked e-mails and the South African Council of Churches "state-capture" report, the cleavage between administration and party is no longer undeniable — it is glaringly and nakedly obvious. That closes the scope for action.

At the root of things, Zuma’s big problem is that he failed to keep the public on his side. In the internecine fight within party structures, he still wins — partly because he is such a foxy tactician. Acceding to the idea of an inquiry into state capture before the committee was frankly a masterstroke because it took so much wind out of the sails of the anti-Zuma camp. But in longer-term ground war, popularity matters — and that is why, just to use one example, his first act after the bruising weekend meeting is to attend a function of traditional leaders, his last redoubt.

Comparisons with other actual or would-be "big men" politicians around the world are instructive. Like Zuma, Russian President Vladimir Putin has trampled all over the constitution, enriched himself and his friends, played the anti-West card for all its worth and appealed to the lowest common denominator of patriotism, nationalism and his countrymen’s sense of themselves as victims. Yet unlike Zuma, Putin’s huge personal support never wavered.

Another interesting comparison is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also a nationalist populist. Modi has forced through some fantastically unpopular efforts at modernisation, such as scrapping the currency and removing high-denomination notes to reduce corruption. For months, there was chaos outside banks. Hundreds of thousands of people lost out when they failed to convert their notes. Yet Modi’s popularity increased to 81%.

By contrast Zuma’s personal popularity has plummeted. He considers feathering his personal nest a kind of droit du seigneur. South Africans, to their abiding credit, don’t think he should be allowed to do so. The numbers are frustratingly difficult to confirm, but Zuma is probably sitting on about 20% popular support. For a party that probably still has the support of about 60% of the population, that is incredible. The thing about being a populist politician is that it does somewhat rely on you being actually popular.