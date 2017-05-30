POLITICAL STRIFE
CAROL PATON: Why the ANC NEC meeting could be good for SA
Political strife will bring economic turmoil, but ultimately what is bad for the ANC could turn out well for the country. Carol Paton explains why
The outcome of its weekend national executive committee (NEC) meeting is bad for the ANC but good for the country. It is now time to vote the ANC out of power. Holding onto Jacob Zuma as president of the party and head of state should hasten that process.
But the ANC faces a turbulent period between now and the 2019 election. This means the country will also face political ructions, given the dominance of the ANC over political life.
Political strife like this won’t be good for the economy. We can expect a new populist economic policy to emerge from the June policy conference. The structural reforms that the Treasury has promised SA and investors, and other outstanding police issues, have no hope of being implemented or resolved. Economic growth will remain constrained.
Given all of this, further credit ratings downgrades are sure to follow.
How are political events expected to unfold?
The first issue up will be the opposition’s vote of no confidence in Parliament against Zuma. This now looks pretty much dead in the water. It will, however, deepen the crisis in the ANC as MPs who have spoken out face a difficult choice and the way is opened — as Zuma warned at the conclusion of the NEC meeting — for action to be taken against them.
The next big thing on the calendar is the ANC’s policy conference at the end of June. Zuma and his supporters are sure to pump up the rhetoric on radical economic transformation. As policy positions tend to be proxies for support of factions, we can expect that whatever line the Zuma faction pushes will be adopted by the conference.
Investors and analysts have given the ANC policy discussion documents the thumbs up, saying "there is not much that is radical in them". That is true and the documents clearly say that land redistribution — which is where the key challenge to economic orthodoxy lies — will be done within the bounds of the Constitution.
Veterans have warned they would have their own conference to which they would invite all progressive forces
In contradiction of this, Zuma and other heavy hitters in his team have argued for expropriation without compensation.
This position is likely to carry the day at the policy conference, with the possibility that the ANC finally takes up the EFF’s offer of its 6% in Parliament to change the Constitution.
Apart from the economic damage, a parliamentary vote on this matter will provoke further crisis in the ANC as MPs again face another choice between party and country.
The national consultative conference, which the ANC veterans and MK council have requested, will add to the ANC’s troubles. Unless the NEC agrees that it is structured and run in such a way as to facilitate genuine examination of the ANC’s problems, the veterans have warned they would have their own conference to which they would invite all progressive forces.
This competition for influence and power, and all the other stresses and strains, will bring the party inexorably closer to a split.
This is all before the final contestation over the ANC leadership takes place at the December national conference. Failing an outright rebellion against the Zuma crowd from ANC branches — not impossible, but not that probable — Zuma and his proxies will win the ANC conference. If things look not to be going in their favour, there is every chance that they will collapse the conference. If that happens, the current NEC will remain in office.
What then do the losers do? To continue in the ANC will not be easy. To leave is hard to do too. But as the ANC comes ever closer to losing power in 2019, they will be well advised to help build South Africans a new political home.
• Paton is deputy editor
