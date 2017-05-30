ANC wants Zuma to instigate broader state-capture inquiry

The ANC said on Monday it wanted a broader judicial commission of inquiry into state capture to be set up by President Jacob Zuma.

In her recommendation, after preliminary investigations into state capture by the Gupta family, former public protector Thuli Madonsela called on Zuma to establish a judicial commission of inquiry. She recommended that the inquiry be headed by a retired judge appointed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma contested this, saying only he could appoint the head of the inquiry as it was his constitutional prerogative — despite the fact that the president himself was implicated.

It was this involvement that resulted in the second call for a vote of no confidence against Zuma at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, which he narrowly defeated. According to reliable sources, 19 NEC members spoke against him, 23 spoke for him and 29 remained neutral.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the NEC had accepted the proposal to establish the inquiry, which was part of the political report tabled by Zuma, at its three-day meeting held in Pretoria

