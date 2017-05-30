EDITORIAL: Looters’ days are numbered as ANC nears event horizon

Now there is Eskom. Brian Molefe will have to go; his political protection has been withdrawn and the ANC national executive committee is unanimous he has to go. His second-in-command in the state capture project, Matshela Koko, is on suspension with evidence against him so damning that not even the highest office in the land can save him.

Eskom board members and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will soon face the same scrutiny as the broadcaster’s board and its minister who were grilled by angry members of Parliament live on television. Some have already fled the board; others are facing sanction in other areas of their lives.

At Denel, too, the taps are being turned off. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has clearly judged it too risky to support the company’s Asian adventure with Gupta associate Salim Essa. It is also running out of cash and opportunities to direct procurement are diminishing.

At South African Airways, there is considerable rot. Although the entity has some new board members who want to see corruption stopped, the real First Lady of SA, Zuma’s long-standing friend Dudu Myeni, is still on the board. There is no indication from the new board that it is looking into procurement issues as aggressively as it should be.

The looters still have high hopes for the Central Energy Fund and its subsidiaries. However, the new minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has energetically started restructuring, sending PetroSA to the Department of Mineral Resources and putting her own director-general in charge of the recently looted Strategic Fuel Fund.

But these opportunities are also not that attractive anymore. PetroSA will probably need a bailout and only the Strategic Fuel Fund, which sits on a cash pile (after illegally selling the fuel stock) has resources that could be looted.

Add to this the Guptas’ failed attempt to buy Habib Bank, which ground to a halt at the end of May when their application expired, and life is no longer that rosy for the Zuptas.

There are, however, still big fights to be had. A key one will be the battle for control of the Financial Intelligence Centre, which Zuma wants to shift from the Treasury into the security cluster. The fights over the police and prosecuting services are still intense and undecided. The Treasury itself is going to come under immense pressure.

But generally, SA’s institutions are working, albeit in fits and starts, and ground is being regained by those opposed to SA’s slide into corruption and nepotism.