SA’s education system killing off entrepreneurship

There may be several reasons for this, but there is no question that one of the most important is education. Experts interviewed for the GEM survey over the past 15 years have consistently rated education and training as one of the three most significant factors constraining entrepreneurship in SA.

One of the broad criticisms of SA’s schooling system is that it is failing to prepare pupils for meaningful participation in the economy. Although entrepreneurship is meant to be a part of the secondary school curriculum, it is taught neither widely nor effectively.

This remains a missed opportunity as there is evidence that if entrepreneurship training were offered effectively at schools, school leavers would be far better prepared for the transition into the labour market. They would also feel more confident about identifying business opportunities and starting their own companies.

SA will never tackle its youth unemployment of more than 65% by hoping enough jobs will be created by companies that already exist. A number of these youths need to be given the means to start their own businesses and become self-sufficient.

However, the problems in primary and secondary school education go far beyond just the quality of entrepreneurship training. The majority of the youth will not access higher education and are therefore dependent on whatever skills and knowledge they acquire during their school years.

The system is so dysfunctional that many school leavers are untrainable.

As one expert contributor to the GEM study noted: "The main outcome of outcomes-based education has been to create a new lost generation of young people who are not simply unemployed, but unemployable.

"Boosting self-esteem at the expense of, rather than in tandem with, the development of a strong foundation of transferable skills is no preparation for the economic realities of the South African workplace."