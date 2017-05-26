How South Africa Is Being Stolen - Read the shocking report

This difference between the radical reformers and constitutionaltransformers lies in how the transition to democracy is understood.The institutions produced by this transition are associated with twodifferent ways of doing politics. The constitutional transformersoperate within the confines of the Constitution and are investedin institution building. That is, social and political transformationis deemed contingent on giving flesh to the socio-economic rightsdefined in the Constitution by building state administrations ableto work programmatically to achieve progressive policy outcomes.Building a capable state is their aim, including limiting corruptionwherever possible. There has been much activism from socialmovements on this front to force municipalities and national andprovincial departments to implement their own policies and/or tocomply with constitutional mandates. The Socio-Economic RightsInstitute and the Social Justice Coalition, for example, have beenusing constitutional provisions to win struggles waged by poorcommunities.

Starting as a revolt against Thabo Mbeki, though not yet associatedwith a clear ideology, the ‘Polokwane moment’ gave rise to a newpower elite that found a language of its own in the narratives of theradical reformers. Its protagonists claimed to speak for ‘ordinarypeople’, those who are not well educated, who don’t speak Englishwell, who live in shacks or small towns and rural areas and whoare excluded from the economy and the formal institutions of thestate. They constitute a politics profoundly mistrustful of the formal‘rules of the game’, whether of the Constitution or of government.The formal rules are rigged, this position proclaims, in favour ofwhites and urban elites, and against ordinary people. Radicaleconomic transformation is thus presented as a programme thatmust frequently break the rules – even those of the Constitution.The argument is compelling at first glance, especially becauseunemployment and poverty are presented as overwhelmingly blackexperiences.

The constitutional transformers

For those progressive forces that negotiated the democraticbreakthrough and for the many people that moved into governmentafter 1994, the constitution was deemed a framework throughwhich transformation could be achieved.

The Constitution was based on a complex negotiated settlement,including a deal made with major conglomerates that they wouldmobilise investments in the post-apartheid economy – in particular,in manufacturing – to support the democratic project. At the time,a handful of people representing the conglomerates that owned thelarge bulk of assets could make this deal. However, as elaboratedfurther below, the combined impact of the shareholder valuemovement, financialisation, trade liberalisation (from the GeneralAgreement on Tariffs and Trades to the World Trade Organisation),BEE deals and import-dependency combined to break up theseconglomerates and severely limit investment, particularly in themanufacturing sector.

Strategic refocusing (as required by the shareholder valuemovement) resulted in a massive increase in returns toshareholders that, in turn, undermined reinvestment (a total ofR384 billion between 1999 and 2009, equal to 17 percent of grossfixed investment during this same period).17 This was reinforced bytransfers to BEE groups (R317 billion between 2000 and 2014 equalto 8 percent of gross fixed investment during this period).18 Thesetwo sets of transfers (both underestimated here because theyexclude transfers to external shareholders, and are only forspecific periods) created disincentives for reinvestment becauseof the need to service the (often debt-based) equity claims of thesegroups.

Debt-based buyouts of key South African manufacturers (such asthe South African Iron and Steel Corporation, Dorbyl and Scaw) bylocal and international companies limited investment in expansionbecause of the need to service company debt. Furthermore,international listings of South African companies promoteddisinvestment rather than supporting the much-promised capitalraising for inward investment. And debt-based expansion ofconsumption to deracialise the middle class resulted in consumerratherthan production-based growth (which largely reached itslimits by the early 2000s).

As a result, South Africa continues to lag its emerging marketpeer group in terms of investment expenditure as a share of grossdomestic product. Data for 2012 for example, shows that in Chinaand India investment levels were between 1.8 to 2.8 times thatof South Africa. Yet the interesting anomaly is that the rates ofreturn on investment in South Africa are not low; real returns haveaveraged around 15 percent between 1994 and 2008 while nominalreturns were 22 percent between 2005 and 2008.21 Notably theserates of return are the same as that of China, albeit over a longerperiod. Usually investment levels are high if returns on investmentare high. Not so in South Africa. What this suggest is that nonpricefactors have affected the level of investment in South Africa.

These range from product and factor market distortions to structuralconcerns around political stability and governance. The rate ofreturn, therefore, is not the only factor that guides and influencesinvestment levels in an economy. Furthermore, and exacerbatingthe problem, South Africa’s notoriously low savings levels (fuellingour consumption-driven economic growth trajectory) means thatwe rely on short-term capital flows to finance domestic investment.The dependence on short- to medium-term capital inflows tendsto perpetuate dependence on the resource sector, processorsof resources, and powerful, publicly-quoted oligopolies in theservices sector. The market power of these companies produces thegenerous margins that portfolio investors seek.

The upshot is that South Africa remains dependent on short-termcapital flows to finance investment focused on a narrowband of capital-intensive or highly concentrated sectors, in anenvironment of low-savings and high internal rates of return. Thepath dependency then in this job-starved, capital intensive growthtrajectory is starkly evident. The most significant result of thiseconomic conundrum is that poverty, when measured using theofficial national poverty line (as updated in 2011), increased from31 percent in 1995 to 53.8 percent in 2011.

Instead of using the post-1994 moment to attack the unproductivestructure of the economy (in particular the mineral-energy complex),the constitutional transformers adopted economicpolicies that were inappropriate to direct the restructuring of theextractive institutions at the centre of corporate South Africa.

They assumed that a remarkably simple mix of economic policieswould provide the framework for macroeconomic stabilisation andgrowth of a market-driven economy. These included inflation andpublic expenditure controls; removal of market ‘distortions’ suchas tariffs, capital controls, excessive labour market protectionsand requirements to lend to particular sectors (to avoid inefficientrents); a faith in foreign direct investment and the associatedtransfers of technology and management efficiencies.

This economic cocktail was coupled to an equally simple equationof development with fiscal policy, resulting in a massive expansionin expenditures on welfare, housing, health and education.

The combination of market-oriented macroeconomic stabilisationand development-as-welfarism did not adequately address theproblem and consequences of low investment levels causedby the way the South African corporate structure was beingtransformed by a combination of shareholder value, BEE deals andfinancialisation.

Critics of the post-1994 market-oriented economic policies arguedthat international evidence shows that public investment does notin fact displace private investment; but instead it catalyses privateinvestment. Furthermore, international experience shows thatlowering tariffs without restructuring by using industrial policy hadproven unviable in other contexts (especially where developmentalrent management worked well). These critics further argued thatcapital account stability was a good thing; that a stable well-paidworkforce was preferable to an over-indebted underemployedpoorly paid workforce; and that the state needed to actively leadcorporate restructuring to ensure that investment rather thandividends and rents was prioritised.

Although the adoption of the developmental state discourse inthe early 2000s marked a realisation that the state needed to playa stronger leadership role in the economy, this entailed a narrowfocus on infrastructure-led growth to draw in private investorsrather than strategies to guide corporate restructuring and privatesectorinvestment into strategic industrial sectors.

When Mbeki was forced to resign as president, the ANC was facingthe consequences of growing inequalities, persistent poverty andremarkably high unemployment levels. This prompted the ANCYouth League to lead the way in calling for more radical economictransformation. All talk of privatising SOEs fell away as they cameto be viewed as key instruments for ratcheting up investment levelsin the wake of the ongoing failure of the corporate sector to adopta long-term dividend-oriented approach to investment. At the sametime, there was growing dissatisfaction in the black business sector– the slow pace of accumulation in this sector was blamed on anover-dependence on the white corporate sector.

The radical reformers

The rise of Zuma can be understood in this context. With aneconomic environment set by the developmental state discourse,infrastructure-led growth, BEE, the emerging significance of theSOEs and state-investment institutions like the Public InvestmentCorporation, conditions were ripe for an assertive power eliteto repurpose state institutions in the name of addressing thecontradictions of the Mbeki era. As discussed in Chapter 3, thesolution of the Zuma faction was heavy dependence on the use ofthe procurement systems of the SOEs. Repurposing the SOEs tobecome the primary mechanisms for rent seeking at the interfacebetween the constitutional and shadow state became the strategicfocus of the power elite that formed around Zuma. To facilitate this,they needed brokers to help bypass regulatory controls and shiftmoney around (through local and international financial institutions)to finance deals as well as the transformation of the ANC intoa compliant legitimating political machine. The Gupta networksemerged as the anointed brokers of this expanding rent-seekingsystem.

Repurposing the state

Yet the politics of radical economic transformation, despite theslogan, is not focused on the economy, but on the state. This wasmost clearly expressed in the National Macro Organization of State(NMOS) Project launched on 4 June 2014 at a NMOS project teamworkshop attended by all national government departments.