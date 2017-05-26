How South Africa Is Being Stolen - Read the shocking report
'While corruption is widespread at all levels and is undermining development, state capture is a far greater, systemic threat'
This is an extract from
BETRAYAL OF THE PROMISE:HOW SOUTH AFRICA ISBEING STOLENMay 2017
State Capacity Research ProjectConvenor: Mark Swilling
AuthorsProfessor Haroon Bhorat (Development Policy Research Unit, University of Cape Town)
Dr. Mbongiseni Buthelezi (Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI), University of the Witwatersrand)
Professor Ivor Chipkin (Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI), University of the Witwatersrand)
Sikhulekile Duma (Centre for Complex Systems in Transition, Stellenbosch University)
Lumkile Mondi (Department of Economics, University of the Witwatersrand)
Dr. Camaren Peter (Centre for Complex Systems in Transition, Stellenbosch University)
Professor Mzukisi Qobo (member of South African research Chair programme on African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy, University of Johannesburg),
Professor Mark Swilling (Centre for Complex Systems in Transition, Stellenbosch University),
Hannah Friedenstein (independent journalist - pseudonym)
Introduction
It is now clear that while the ideological focus of the ANC is ‘radical economic transformation’, in practice Jacob Zuma’s presidency is aimed at repurposing state institutions to consolidate the Zuma-centred power elite. Whereas the former appears to be a legitimate long-term vision to structurally transform South Africa’s economy to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality and unemployment, the latter – popularly referred to as ‘state capture’ – threatens the viability of the state institutions that need to deliver on this long-term vision.
Until recently, the decomposition of South African state institutions has been blamed on corruption, but we must now recognise that the problem goes well beyond this. Corruption normally refers to a condition where public officials pursue private ends using public means. While corruption is widespread at all levels and is undermining development, state capture is a far greater, systemic threat. It is akin to a silent coup and must, therefore, be understood as a political project that is given a cover of legitimacy by the vision of radical economic transformation.
The March 2017 Cabinet reshuffle was confirmation of this silent coup; it was the first Cabinet reshuffle that took place without the full prior support of the governing party. This moves the symbiotic relationship betweenthe constitutional state and the shadow state that emerged afterthe African National Conference (ANC) Polokwane conference in2007 into a new phase. The reappointment of Brian Molefe asEskom’s chief executive officer (CEO) a few weeks later in defiance of the ANC confirms this trend.
While it is obvious that the highly unequal South African economy needs to be thoroughly transformed, the task now is to expose and analyse how a Zuma-centred power elite has managed to capture key state institutions to repurpose them in ways that subvert the constitutional and legal framework established after 1994. As will be argued in this report, it is now clear that the nature of the state that is emerging – a blending of constitutional and shadow forms – will be incapable of driving genuine development programmes.
By its very nature this mode of governance is counter development. The need for radical economic transformation must be rescued from a political project that uses it to mask the narrow ambitions of a power elite that is only really interested in controlling access to rents and retaining political power.
The dawn of democracy in 1994 delivered a promise that united
South Africa. Nelson Mandela’s inauguration on 10 May 1994
expressed this promise in the clearest terms. Speaking on behalf of the democratically elected ANC-led government, he promised:
…to liberate all our people from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation, suffering, gender and other discrimination … [to] build [a] society in which all South Africans, both black and white, will be able to walk tall, without any fear in their hearts, assured of their inalienable right to human dignity – a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world.
To deliver on this founding promise, the ANC needed to use
the state institutions it inherited from the apartheid era. These
institutions included national, provincial and local-level government administrations, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the judiciary, parliament and the executive.
Unsurprisingly, transforming the core administrations and SOEs
into vehicles for service delivery and development became a major challenge. Undertaking deep institutional reforms is a daunting exercise that requires extraordinary levels of dedication, technical capacity and a well-defined governance programme aimed at systematically overcoming the complex legacy of apartheid.
Although significant progress was made, there is now widespread
dissatisfaction across society and within the ANC itself with the
performance of these institutions. Whereas the promise of 1994
was to build a state that would serve the public good, the evidence suggests that our state institutions are being repurposed to serve the private accumulation interests of a small powerful elite. The deepening of the corrosive culture of corruption within the state, and the opening of spaces for grafting a shadow state onto the existing constitutional state, has brought the transformation programme to a halt, and refocused energies on private accumulation.
The then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capturereport, existing and growing empirical evidence (much of it referred to in this report), declarations by senior ANC members of bribery attempts, well-known sophisticated forms of bribery via ‘donations’ by businesses to the ANC, the perversion of corporate governance norms in SOEs, the resultant slow collapse of the Tripartite Alliance (the ANC, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African Communist Party) and much else, have all made it clear that the 2012 National Development Plan’s recommendation that “South Africa needs to focus relentlessly on building a professional public service and a capable state” has been usurped. Instead of the plan’s vision of a “professional public service and a capable state”, a symbiotic relationship has emerged between a constitutional state with clear rules and laws, and a shadow state comprising well-organised clientelistic and patronage networks that facilitate corruption and enrichment of a small power elite. The latter feeds off the former in ways that sap vitality from formal institutions and leave them empty shells incapable of executing their responsibilities.
This detailed report will provide the evidence that the nation needs to realise that the time has come to defend the founding promise of democracy and development
What this power elite cannot achieve via the constitutional state, it achieves via the shadow state and vice versa. Some senior officials and politicians have participated unwittingly in this hegemonic project because they are insufficiently aware of how their specific actions contribute to the wider process of systemic betrayal that has up until now remained opaque.
This detailed report will provide the evidence that the nation needs to realise that the time has come to defend the founding promise of democracy and development by doing all that is necessary to stop the systemic and institutionalised process of betrayal that is now in its final stage of execution. It is not too late. The 1994 democratic promise remains an achievable goal.An analysis is required that proceeds on two levels:
1. Firstly, we must understand what the Zuma-centred powerelite has attempted to achieve on its own terms, and whyZuma continues to enjoy the support of a political coalition that ensures he remains in power as the lead exponent of radical economic transformation.
2. Secondly, it is necessary to demonstrate empirically (basedon public reports) how state institutions have been capturedand repurposed, and why this will make radical economictransformation unrealisable if the Zuma-centred power eliteremains in place.
Key terms
Corruption and state capture: Corruption tends to be anindividual action that occurs in exceptional cases, facilitated bya loose network of corrupt players. It is somewhat informallyorganised, fragmented and opportunistic. State capture issystemic and well-organised by people with establishedrelations. It involves repeated transactions, often on anincreasing scale. The focus is not on small-scale looting, buton accessing and redirecting rents away from their intendedtargets into private hands. To succeed, this needs high-levelpolitical protection, including from law enforcement agencies,intense loyalty and a climate of fear; and competitors need tobe eliminated. The aim is not to bypass rules to get away withcorrupt behaviour. That is, the term corruption obscures thepolitics that frequently informs these processes, treating it as amoral or cultural pathology. Yet, corruption, as is often the casein South Africa, is frequently the result of a political convictionthat the formal ‘rules of the game’ are rigged against specificconstituencies and that it is therefore legitimate to break them.The aim of state capture is to change the formal and informalrules of the game, legitimise them and select the playersallowed to play.
Repurposing: Repurposing state institutions refers to theorganised process of reconfiguring the way in which a givenstate institution is structured, governed, managed and fundedso that it serves a purpose different to its formal mandate.Understanding state capture purely as a vehicle for looting doesnot explain the full extent of the political project that enablesit. Institutions are captured for a purpose beyond looting. Theyare repurposed for looting as well as for consolidating politicalpower to ensure longer-term survival, the maintenance of apolitical coalition, and its validation by an ideology that masksprivate enrichment by reference to public benefit.
Rents and rent seeking: Development is a process that isconsciously instigated when states adopt policies to directlyand/or indirectly reallocate resources to redress the wrongsof the past and to create modern transformed industrialisedeconomies that can support the wellbeing of society. To achievethis, state institutions must be used to allocate resources fromone group to another, or to support one group to overcome thedisadvantages of the past. These allocations are what can becalled beneficial rents. Once measures are taken, however,that result in a flow of potentially beneficial rents to specificeconomic actors (whether these are businesses, households orpublic institutions), there is competition to access these flowsand this creates the conditions for rent seeking. There is legal,ethical rent seeking, such as lobbying or legal interventionsto benefit certain groups. Rent seeking can also be corrupt,however, and lead to state capture and repurposing. Corruptrent-seeking behaviour can undermine the development agendaby diverting resources into the hands of unproductive elites.It follows that if beneficial rents are necessary for realisingdevelopment, a system is needed to counteract the inevitablecompetition to access them from being corrupted by those whogain leverage via political access, passing of bribes, promisesof future returns, etc. The literature on neo-patrimonialismclearly provides examples of countries that did manage toaccelerate development by effectively deploying beneficialrents to boost specific economic actors.
Limiting corruption was a key part of these programmes. The most successful ones tended to be guided by a long-term developmental vision and tended to centralise control of rents to limit overly competitive destructive rent seeking. They never eliminated corruption, but they prevented it from corroding the development process. Centralised rent management can, of course, also be corrupted by power elites who use centralisation to eliminate lower-level competitors to further enrich themselves and entrench their power positions.
Power elite: We use the notion of a ‘power elite’ to referto a relatively well-structured network of people located ingovernment, state institutions, SOEs, private businesses,security agencies, traditional leaders, family networks and thegoverning party. The defining feature of membership of thisgroup is direct (and even indirect) access (either consistently or intermittently) to the inner sanctum of power to influencedecisions. It is not a ruling class per se, although it can see itselfas acting in the interests of an existing class or, as in the SouthAfrican case, a new black business class in the making. Nor isit just the political-bureaucratic leadership of the state, which istoo fragmented to reliably mount a political project. The powerelite is not necessarily directed by a strong strategic centre,and it includes groups that are to some extent competing foraccess to the inner sanctum and the opportunity to control rents.
The power elite exercises its influence both through formal andinformal means. However, what unites the power elite is thedesire to manage effectively the symbiotic relationship betweenthe constitutional and shadow states. In order to do this, and inbroad terms (expanded on in Chapter 4), this power elite looselyorganises itself around a “patron or strongman”, who has directaccess to resources, under whom a layer of “elites” forms whodispense the patronage, which is then managed by another layerof “brokers or middlemen”.
Symbiotic relationship between the constitutional stateand the shadow state: Drawing on the well-developedliterature on neo-patrimonialism, we will refer to the emergenceof a symbiotic relationship between the constitutional stateand the shadow state. The constitutional state refers to theformalised constitutional, legislative and jurisprudentialframework of rules that governs what government and stateinstitutions can and cannot do. The shadow state refers to thenetworks of relationships that cross-cut and bind together aspecific group of people who need to act together for whateverreason in secretive ways so that they can either effectively hide,actively deny or consciously ‘not know’ that which contradictstheir formal roles in the constitutional state. This is a worldwhere deniability is valued, culpability is distributed (thoughindispensability is not taken for granted) and where trust ismaintained through mutually binding fear. Unsurprisingly,therefore, the shadow state is not only the space for extra-legalaction facilitated by criminal networks, but also where keysecurity and intelligence actions are coordinated. As extralegalactivity becomes more important, ensuring a compliantsecurity and intelligence apparatus becomes a key priority.
What matters is the symbiosis between the two, which iswhat the rent-seeking power elite emerges to achieve. Thesymbiosis that binds the power elite consists of the transactionsbetween those located within the constitutional state and thoselocated outside the constitutional state who have been grantedpreferential access via these networks to the decision-makingprocesses within the constitutional state. These networks havetheir own rules and logics that endow key players within thenetworks with the authority to influence decisions, allocateresources and appoint key personnel. They draw on informalpower that is linked to Zuma as both the party leader andpresident of the country. Invariably, there are a range of powernodes spread out across the networks. The Gupta and Zumafamilies (popularly referred to as the ‘Zuptas’) comprise the mostpowerful node, which enables them to determine for now howthe networks operate and who has access. They depend on arange of secondary nodes clustered around key individuals instate departments, SOEs and regulatory agencies. In practice,this symbiosis is highly unstable, crisis-prone and therefore verydifficult to consolidate in a relatively open democracy, as stillexists in South Africa. It is much easier to consolidate in moreauthoritarian environments like Russia, which is why this kindof neo-patrimonialism can quite easily drift into authoritarianismto consolidate the symbiotic relationship between theconstitutional and shadow state thus reinforcing the currentpolitical crisis we face in South Africa.
Radical economic transformation: We agree that althoughthe official ANC ideology of radical economic transformation isill-defined and lacks a discernible conceptual framework, thistransformation is needed if the 1994 promise is to be realised.Too little has been done to this end since 1994. Becausethe notion of radical economic transformation, however, isapparently used to mask a political project that enriches the few,subverts South Africa’s democratic and constitutional system,weakens state institutions and expatriates capital overseas, wewill attempt to make clear when using this term to differentiatebetween this ideological role and the real intentions of ANCpolicy documents. In our conclusion, we argue that a neweconomic consensus will be required that will entail very radicalchange, but without subverting the constitutional state. Forradical economic transformation to become the basis for a neweconomic consensus, it must in practice be achieved withinthe existing constitutional order, and an appropriately enactedlegislative framework. As we will demonstrate, contrary to whatis stated in ANC policy documents, the power elite profess acommitment to radical economic transformation, but see theconstitutional order and legislative framework as an obstacle totransformation.
Political project: When we argue that it is necessary to focuson the political project of the Zuma-centred power elite, we arereferring to the way power is intentionally deployed in ways thatserve the interests of this power elite and are legitimised, inturn, by an ideology that is repeatedly articulated by a specific(but ever-shifting) political coalition of interests (that includesthe power elite but also wider networks). We will show thatthe abuse of power by Zuma is what enables strategies that areaimed at promoting corrupt rent-seeking practices by preferrednetworks and the consolidation of power by an inner corearound Zuma. Legitimated by the ideology of radical economictransformation, this comprises the political project pursued bythe Zuma-centred power elite. It will be argued that it is timethat the ANC reclaims this ideology from the power elite thathas co-opted the term for its own political project.
To reveal the systemic betrayal associated with the Zumapresidency, this report provides:
An analytical overview of the evolution of the Zuma-led state and how a power elite emerged that has executed the betrayal of the founding promise.
A detailed account of the emergence of the shadow state and the key role that the Gupta networks have played as brokers.
Insight into key governance dynamics, including the role of state guarantees, the decomposition of cabinet governance, ballooning of a politically loyal top management in the public service, deployment of shadow state loyalists onto boards of SOEs and the key role of procurement.
A note on how state capture is organised and facilitated by the Gupta networks and sanctioned by the power elite.
A concluding section that draws out the implications for the future of state capacity and how to best defend the founding promise.
This report will be followed with a succession of detailed casestudies over the coming months that will elucidate in greaterdetail the examples summarised in this report. These case studies will provide further evidence of a power elite that has pursued a strategy of systemic betrayal to seize control of key state institutions. The consequences and implications with respect to each case will be carefully described.
Understanding the political project
Commentators, opposition groups and ordinary South Africansunderestimate Jacob Zuma, not simply because he is more brazen, wily and brutal than they expect, but because they reduce him to caricature. They conceive of Zuma and his allies as a criminal network that has captured the state. This approach, which is unfortunately dominant, obscures the existence of a political project at work to repurpose state institutions to suit a constellation of rent-seeking networks that have constructed and now span the symbiotic relationship between the constitutional and shadow state. It is being pursued in the context of two, related transitions:
1. The transition from traditional black economic empowerment (BEE), which was premised on the possibility of reforming the white-dominated economy (now depicted as white monopoly capital), to radical economic transformation, which is driven by transactors disguised as a black capitalist class not dependent on white monopoly capital.
2. The transition from acceptance of the constitutional settlement and the ‘rules of the game’ to a repurposing of state institutions that is achieved, in part, by breaking the rules.
These two transitions fuse in the strategic shift in focus fromreforming the economy (the focus of the Mbeki era (1999–2008),which we call the constitutional transformers, to repurposing state institutions (with special reference to procurement and SOEs) as the centrepiece of a new symbiotic relationship between the constitutional state and the shadow state, which we call the radical reformers.
The ‘Polokwane moment’
The scholarly literature on South Africa’s transition notes that the betrayal of the democratic transition starts early on. The jettisoning of the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) in 1996 in favour of the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (GEAR) strategy marked a profound shift away from the RDP model of development that sought to reconcile participatory democracy with state-led development to a model of development that sought welfare receipts from a growing capitalist economy. The first drew on an impressive tradition of radical politics and scholarship showing the complicity of the capitalist sector in the emergence of apartheid. The second married welfarism, market-oriented policies and the racial transformation of economic ownership and control.
The first was deeply sceptical of the ability of the capitalist sector, even in a growing economy, to generate developmental outcomes.
The second was a bet that it could.
Developmental welfarism started during the Mandela presidency(1994–1999), though its specific institutional form took shape during the Mbeki era. It was organised around three policy platforms and an organisational shift:
Massive expansion of the grants system for the poor and the unemployed, focusing principally on mothers and the aged. A strong focus on ‘deracialising’ control of the economy through affirmative action policies designed to fast-track the placement of black people into management and senior management positions. Transformation of white ownership of the economy through BEE policies.
Mbeki’s fourth innovation was the organizational shift of politicalcontrol away from the ANC itself to the Presidency – an institution that he sought to build into a powerful apparatus of control and coordination at the centre of the state. These actions were to support the aspiration of creating a South African version of the developmental state.
The 2007 ‘Polokwane moment’ when Mbeki was unseated asPresident of the ANC is often said to be the revenge of LuthuliHouse against Mbeki’s bonapartism. The party re-establishedcontrol of the state by recalling a sitting state president andinstalling a temporary replacement until the conditions were inplace for Zuma to become president. Reflecting Zuma’s commitment to the party branches, in his final address to the 52nd ANC National Conference he noted that “ANC branches are supreme”.
The ‘Polokwane moment’ represented a three-pronged reaction to Mbeki’s approach:
The shift in power from Luthuli House to the Presidency was resented, particularly by provincial party bosses. Black business was unhappy with an approach that hitched their accumulation potential to the commitments of white business and wanted more state support for black business. Radical factions resented the accommodation of business and limited nature of state intervention.
During his years as president, Mbeki’s pragmatic approach tobusiness was to engage CEOs via ‘working groups’. Zuma’s election created the conditions that resulted in the rise of the SOEs and preferential procurement as the primary means for creating a powerful black business class. At first, this was welcomed by the radical factions who interpreted this as a commitment to enhanced state intervention. But the Polokwane conference represented more than this. It was based on a conviction about the nature of economic change in a society where the African majority remain subordinated to white interests.
An Africanist conviction
At least since the historic Morogoro conference in 1969 the position of the ANC has been that the anti-apartheid struggle was a nationalist struggle led by the working class. The ANC said then that “the main content of the present stage of the South African revolution is the national liberation of the largest and most oppressed group – the African people.”
In the 1969 text this was a strategic consideration, tempered by the fact that if Africans could deliver political freedom, it was the increasingly organised working class that would deliver economic freedom. The relationship between these ‘phases’ of the ‘national democratic revolution’ have defined the terms of political struggle within the ANC and its alliance with Cosatu and the South African Communist Party ever since.
There were signs of a shift at the 1985 ANC conference in Kabwe.For all its analysis of the South African ‘social formation’ ascapitalist and its identification of the ‘ruling class’ as made up ofwhite monopoly capitalists there was no mention of the workingclass as a protagonist of change. The ANC has struggled with thisquestion of who the ‘motive forces’ of the national democraticrevolution are – the working class or Africans? During Mbeki’s era, the answer was the latter in his famous ‘I am an African’ speech.
The challenge, however, is that it was neither Africans as a wholenor the working class per se that benefited most during the post-1994 period.
Despite the economy growing at a rate faster than anything seenin South Africa since the 1960s due to the economic policies Mbeki promoted, black ownership of the economy remained unremarkable.
Mbeki noted this in his speech at the Polokwane conference.
Black ownership of the economy as a whole remains very low;a recent survey put black ownership of the economy at about 12percent … If we take foreign ownership of South African-basedfirms into account, black ownership might be about 15 or 18percent of local ownership. While we are progressing, our rate ofprogress is unacceptably low, and we cannot take our eyes off the empowerment challenge.
Yet the problem was not simply the slow pace of change. The‘Polokwane moment’ was informed by a basic conviction that theeconomy remained in white hands and because of this the ‘people’ did not share in the wealth of the country. When Malema as ANC Youth League leader announced the slogan of ‘Economic Freedom in Our Lifetime’ in 2010, a recall of an older slogan from the 1940s, he insisted on the promise of the Freedom Charter.
“Simply put,” he explained, “economic freedom in our lifetime means that all the economic clauses of the Freedom Charter should be realised to the fullest.”
The problem with BEE up until at least 2007 was that whitebusinesses – referred to as ‘white monopoly capital’ in government discourse since 2014 – could game the policy through fronting, the practice of either appointing blacks to positions without decision-making authority or by bringing in ‘empowerment partners’ on terms that did not alter the balance of economic power in firms. In other words, the BEE route to transformation left white monopoly capital intact. Moreover, it had produced a small black elite, while leaving ordinary people, especially women and youth, excluded from the economy.
What was the alternative?
When Julius Malema was expelled from the ANC in 2012 andformed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) the alternative to BEE was expressed as the need for nationalisation of the mines and land. Malema’s critique resonated with the Fanonist critique of post-colonial nationalist movements in Africa. Later, the EFF would ground its analysis in what it claimed was a reconciliation of Fanon and Marxism-Leninism. Yet within the ANC another strategy was beginning to emerge.
It was grounded on the simple conviction that the economywas transformed to the extent that the grip of white monopolycapitalism was broken, and that black people would own andcontrol large-scale companies. The 53rd ANC National Conference held in Mangaung in 2012 set the stage for what was to emerge:
[W]e are boldly entering the second phase of the transition from apartheid colonialism to a national democratic society. This phase will be characterised by decisive action to effect economic transformation and democratic consolidation, critical both to improve the quality of life of all South Africans and to promote nation-building and social cohesion.
The Mangaung conference was preceded by the Black BusinessCouncil’s (BBC) 2012 split from Business Unity South Africa because they argued that their interests were not well represented in the organisation. After the split the BBC became the preferred business partner of government. The name of the council is misleading because it is a professional umbrella institution representing the Black Management Forum, the Association of Black Chartered Accountants, the Black Lawyers Association and the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals. Michael Spicer, former CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, contends that although the government formally regretted the rupture, through its funding and other material support, it was happy to support an exclusively black business organisation. The BBC also assumed a higher profile role in the delegations of business people taken on President Zuma’s international travels.
The National Empowerment Fund was used to fund the BBCin 2012 with a R3 million grant to promote black economicempowerment. The support was meant to provide an alternativevoice to what was perceived by government as a marginalisedgroup given the history of South Africa. The Department of Tradeand Industry (DTI) provided support amounting to R7 million forsimilar purposes. The first expression of the Mangaung resolution was in an announcement made by the DTI in 2014, after the BBC had lobbied Zuma. In discussion of a new programme of radical economic transformation, the DTI declared it would “create hundred Black industrialists in the next three years”, further stating that:
Over the next five years, a host of working opportunities willbecome available to South Africans. For example, a new generation of Black industrialists will be driving the re-industrialisation of our economy. Local procurement and increased domestic production will be at the heart of efforts to transform our economy, and will be buoyed by a government undertaking to buy 75% of goods and services from South African producers [emphasis added].
The centrepiece of the strategy was to use the state’s procurement spend to bring about radical economic transformation. This was not nationalisation, but the creation of a new black-owned economy.
The battleground for economic transformation was shifting awayfrom the economy itself to the state and, specifically, to SOEs that outsourced massive industrial contracts to private-sector service providers. Enter Eskom, Transnet, SAA, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) and other SOEs as the vehicles for change.
This model required preferential procurement from black-owned companies and the displacing of white-managed and -owned businesses from SOE-linked value chains.
The problem, however, was that the existing constitutional andlegislative environment constrained this model of economictransformation by insisting that bidders for state contracts satisfied more than racial conditions, namely price and experience. In other words, the blackness of firms was not a sufficient condition for securing contracts from the state. Moreover, given that white-managed and -owned businesses had more experience than emerging black companies, were better capitalised and, moreover, could bring in empowerment partners to circumvent racial conditions, it seemed that the formal rules of the game were rigged in favour of white monopoly capitalists and against blackowned businesses.
This model of economic transformation has received clearertheoretical and political articulation since then. The ANC’spolicy discussion paper circulated to branches in 2017 was titledEmployment Creation, Economic Growth and Structural Change.This document uses the above cited resolution from the 53rdNational Conference and the National Development Plan as a point of departure for defining radical economic transformation:
Primarily, radical economic transformation is about fundamentally changing the structure of South Africa’s economy from an exploitative exporter of raw materials, to one which is based on beneficiation and manufacturing, in which our people’s full potential can be realized. In addition to ensuring increased economic participation by black people in the commanding heights of the economy, radical economic transformation must have a mass character. A clear objective of radical economic transformation must be to reduce racial, gender and class inequalities in South Africa through ensuring more equity with regards to incomes, ownership of assets and access to economic opportunities. An effective democratic developmental state and efficiently run public services and public companies are necessary instruments for widening the reach of radical economic transformation enabling the process to touch the lives of ordinary people.
It is hard to disagree with the ambitious content of this vision forinclusive structural transformation. As an ideology, it has verybroad appeal because of South Africa’s economic challenges.This ideology, however, can also cement a coalition that (largelyunwittingly) enables the betrayal of this vision by a power elitewho are only interested in rent seeking and political survival, andwho are prepared to use extra-constitutional and unlawful means to achieve their goals where necessary.
Understanding rents and rent-seeking
Since 1994, the South African government has adopted a widerange of policies that actively seek to reallocate resources across awide range of sectors, including such things as housing subsidies,social grants, incentives for new black-owned industries, BEEstrategies, preferential procurement, investments in education,land reform and tariffs.
For neoclassical economists, these expenditures are rents thatrequire state intervention and therefore are usually inefficient – a windfall gain for a private actor is a loss for society. Although thisperspective is no longer influential, it has translated in the pastinto policy advice about how to ‘level the playing field’ and ensure‘good governance’ by minimising state intervention to remove theconditions for rent seeking.
Comprehending rents and the competition
to control rent seeking is key to understanding the contemporary
political crisis
For heterodox economists, these kinds of beneficial rents arenecessary during certain stages of development. State interventionssuch as using procurement to benefit certain groups, promotingresearch and development to create competitive sectors, protectingcertain industries during the early phases of their development,favouring historically disadvantaged groups in various ways orsubsidising certain actors/groups while they are establishingthemselves are all deemed to be necessary developmentallybeneficial rents if the goal is growth, development and povertyeradication. There is reference in the economics literature to bothproductive and unproductive rent seeking. The former (beneficialrents) seek to achieve clearly defined transformation goals andthere is an exit plan. The latter become permanently captured byinterest groups who would use their political power to hold on torents even when they no longer perform productively.
Bearing in mind the definition of rents and rent seeking provided atthe start of this chapter, comprehending rents and the competitionto control rent seeking is key to understanding the contemporarypolitical crisis. As we will argue, what started off, according to ourfindings, as collusion in relatively low-level corruption betweenthe Zuma family and the Guptas has evolved into state captureand the repurposing of state institutions. In less than a decade theZuma and Gupta families have managed to position themselvesas a tight partnership that coordinates a power elite that aims tomanage the rent seeking that binds the symbiotically connectedconstitutional and shadow states. What unites this power elite isan ideological commitment to building a black business class, usingstate institutions to drive investment and growth, and streamliningthrough centralisation the control of rent seeking. Differentconstituencies are attracted to different combinations of this politicalproject, from those who simply want to be awarded SOE contractsto radicals pleased with more state intervention; from party loyaliststerrified about electoral losses if the economy does not improve toa vast network of people who exchange loyalty for patronage. Theresolutions of the 53rd National Conference and the 2017 ANC policydiscussion document Employment Creation, Economic Growth andStructural Change capture this common purpose. But in reality, theseresolutions and the 2017 policy document contradict what the Zumacentredpower elite does in practice.
To understand this political project, however, it is necessary tounderstand the limits of the post-1994 policy framework that Mbekihimself talked about at the Polokwane Conference.
From constitutional transformers to radical reformersA critique of South Africa’s transition to democracy has beendeveloping for several years within mainstream ANC thinking(originating in the ANC Youth League under Malema) that hasfocused on the profound continuities between the apartheid andthe post-apartheid economies: glaring inequality that still largelycoincides with the country’s traditional racial profile. What is newabout this critique is that it increasingly repudiates South Africa’sconstitutional settlement as an obstacle to radical economictransformation. This has led to the current clash between radicalreformers and the constitutional transformers. The former wantto subvert and bypass constitutionally entrenched institutions tomanage rents on behalf of a power elite, while the latter seek tobuild state capacity to deliver on the 1994 promise of equality anddevelopment by managing rents to promote investment and servicedelivery.
This difference between the radical reformers and constitutionaltransformers lies in how the transition to democracy is understood.The institutions produced by this transition are associated with twodifferent ways of doing politics. The constitutional transformersoperate within the confines of the Constitution and are investedin institution building. That is, social and political transformationis deemed contingent on giving flesh to the socio-economic rightsdefined in the Constitution by building state administrations ableto work programmatically to achieve progressive policy outcomes.Building a capable state is their aim, including limiting corruptionwherever possible. There has been much activism from socialmovements on this front to force municipalities and national andprovincial departments to implement their own policies and/or tocomply with constitutional mandates. The Socio-Economic RightsInstitute and the Social Justice Coalition, for example, have beenusing constitutional provisions to win struggles waged by poorcommunities.
Starting as a revolt against Thabo Mbeki, though not yet associatedwith a clear ideology, the ‘Polokwane moment’ gave rise to a newpower elite that found a language of its own in the narratives of theradical reformers. Its protagonists claimed to speak for ‘ordinarypeople’, those who are not well educated, who don’t speak Englishwell, who live in shacks or small towns and rural areas and whoare excluded from the economy and the formal institutions of thestate. They constitute a politics profoundly mistrustful of the formal‘rules of the game’, whether of the Constitution or of government.The formal rules are rigged, this position proclaims, in favour ofwhites and urban elites, and against ordinary people. Radicaleconomic transformation is thus presented as a programme thatmust frequently break the rules – even those of the Constitution.The argument is compelling at first glance, especially becauseunemployment and poverty are presented as overwhelmingly blackexperiences.
The constitutional transformers
For those progressive forces that negotiated the democraticbreakthrough and for the many people that moved into governmentafter 1994, the constitution was deemed a framework throughwhich transformation could be achieved.
The Constitution was based on a complex negotiated settlement,including a deal made with major conglomerates that they wouldmobilise investments in the post-apartheid economy – in particular,in manufacturing – to support the democratic project. At the time,a handful of people representing the conglomerates that owned thelarge bulk of assets could make this deal. However, as elaboratedfurther below, the combined impact of the shareholder valuemovement, financialisation, trade liberalisation (from the GeneralAgreement on Tariffs and Trades to the World Trade Organisation),BEE deals and import-dependency combined to break up theseconglomerates and severely limit investment, particularly in themanufacturing sector.
Strategic refocusing (as required by the shareholder valuemovement) resulted in a massive increase in returns toshareholders that, in turn, undermined reinvestment (a total ofR384 billion between 1999 and 2009, equal to 17 percent of grossfixed investment during this same period).17 This was reinforced bytransfers to BEE groups (R317 billion between 2000 and 2014 equalto 8 percent of gross fixed investment during this period).18 Thesetwo sets of transfers (both underestimated here because theyexclude transfers to external shareholders, and are only forspecific periods) created disincentives for reinvestment becauseof the need to service the (often debt-based) equity claims of thesegroups.
Debt-based buyouts of key South African manufacturers (such asthe South African Iron and Steel Corporation, Dorbyl and Scaw) bylocal and international companies limited investment in expansionbecause of the need to service company debt. Furthermore,international listings of South African companies promoteddisinvestment rather than supporting the much-promised capitalraising for inward investment. And debt-based expansion ofconsumption to deracialise the middle class resulted in consumerratherthan production-based growth (which largely reached itslimits by the early 2000s).
As a result, South Africa continues to lag its emerging marketpeer group in terms of investment expenditure as a share of grossdomestic product. Data for 2012 for example, shows that in Chinaand India investment levels were between 1.8 to 2.8 times thatof South Africa. Yet the interesting anomaly is that the rates ofreturn on investment in South Africa are not low; real returns haveaveraged around 15 percent between 1994 and 2008 while nominalreturns were 22 percent between 2005 and 2008.21 Notably theserates of return are the same as that of China, albeit over a longerperiod. Usually investment levels are high if returns on investmentare high. Not so in South Africa. What this suggest is that nonpricefactors have affected the level of investment in South Africa.
These range from product and factor market distortions to structuralconcerns around political stability and governance. The rate ofreturn, therefore, is not the only factor that guides and influencesinvestment levels in an economy. Furthermore, and exacerbatingthe problem, South Africa’s notoriously low savings levels (fuellingour consumption-driven economic growth trajectory) means thatwe rely on short-term capital flows to finance domestic investment.The dependence on short- to medium-term capital inflows tendsto perpetuate dependence on the resource sector, processorsof resources, and powerful, publicly-quoted oligopolies in theservices sector. The market power of these companies produces thegenerous margins that portfolio investors seek.
The upshot is that South Africa remains dependent on short-termcapital flows to finance investment focused on a narrowband of capital-intensive or highly concentrated sectors, in anenvironment of low-savings and high internal rates of return. Thepath dependency then in this job-starved, capital intensive growthtrajectory is starkly evident. The most significant result of thiseconomic conundrum is that poverty, when measured using theofficial national poverty line (as updated in 2011), increased from31 percent in 1995 to 53.8 percent in 2011.
Instead of using the post-1994 moment to attack the unproductivestructure of the economy (in particular the mineral-energy complex),the constitutional transformers adopted economicpolicies that were inappropriate to direct the restructuring of theextractive institutions at the centre of corporate South Africa.
They assumed that a remarkably simple mix of economic policieswould provide the framework for macroeconomic stabilisation andgrowth of a market-driven economy. These included inflation andpublic expenditure controls; removal of market ‘distortions’ suchas tariffs, capital controls, excessive labour market protectionsand requirements to lend to particular sectors (to avoid inefficientrents); a faith in foreign direct investment and the associatedtransfers of technology and management efficiencies.
This economic cocktail was coupled to an equally simple equationof development with fiscal policy, resulting in a massive expansionin expenditures on welfare, housing, health and education.
The combination of market-oriented macroeconomic stabilisationand development-as-welfarism did not adequately address theproblem and consequences of low investment levels causedby the way the South African corporate structure was beingtransformed by a combination of shareholder value, BEE deals andfinancialisation.
Critics of the post-1994 market-oriented economic policies arguedthat international evidence shows that public investment does notin fact displace private investment; but instead it catalyses privateinvestment. Furthermore, international experience shows thatlowering tariffs without restructuring by using industrial policy hadproven unviable in other contexts (especially where developmentalrent management worked well). These critics further argued thatcapital account stability was a good thing; that a stable well-paidworkforce was preferable to an over-indebted underemployedpoorly paid workforce; and that the state needed to actively leadcorporate restructuring to ensure that investment rather thandividends and rents was prioritised.
Although the adoption of the developmental state discourse inthe early 2000s marked a realisation that the state needed to playa stronger leadership role in the economy, this entailed a narrowfocus on infrastructure-led growth to draw in private investorsrather than strategies to guide corporate restructuring and privatesectorinvestment into strategic industrial sectors.
When Mbeki was forced to resign as president, the ANC was facingthe consequences of growing inequalities, persistent poverty andremarkably high unemployment levels. This prompted the ANCYouth League to lead the way in calling for more radical economictransformation. All talk of privatising SOEs fell away as they cameto be viewed as key instruments for ratcheting up investment levelsin the wake of the ongoing failure of the corporate sector to adopta long-term dividend-oriented approach to investment. At the sametime, there was growing dissatisfaction in the black business sector– the slow pace of accumulation in this sector was blamed on anover-dependence on the white corporate sector.
The radical reformers
The rise of Zuma can be understood in this context. With aneconomic environment set by the developmental state discourse,infrastructure-led growth, BEE, the emerging significance of theSOEs and state-investment institutions like the Public InvestmentCorporation, conditions were ripe for an assertive power eliteto repurpose state institutions in the name of addressing thecontradictions of the Mbeki era. As discussed in Chapter 3, thesolution of the Zuma faction was heavy dependence on the use ofthe procurement systems of the SOEs. Repurposing the SOEs tobecome the primary mechanisms for rent seeking at the interfacebetween the constitutional and shadow state became the strategicfocus of the power elite that formed around Zuma. To facilitate this,they needed brokers to help bypass regulatory controls and shiftmoney around (through local and international financial institutions)to finance deals as well as the transformation of the ANC intoa compliant legitimating political machine. The Gupta networksemerged as the anointed brokers of this expanding rent-seekingsystem.
Repurposing the state
Yet the politics of radical economic transformation, despite theslogan, is not focused on the economy, but on the state. This wasmost clearly expressed in the National Macro Organization of State(NMOS) Project launched on 4 June 2014 at a NMOS project teamworkshop attended by all national government departments.
Over the last 20 years the value of goods and services that
government purchases, largely from the private sector, has grown
to between R400 and R500 billion a year. This figure is testament
to the near complete outsourcing of government’s core functions
The NMOS was established to implement the new Cabinet portfoliosannounced on 25 May 2014 after the general election. Significantly,the NMOS steering committee, comprising all Director-Generals andchaired by the Director-General in the Presidency, reports directly tothe president. The Department of Public Service and Administration(DPSA) acted as the secretariat of the NMOS project team, whichreported to the steering committee. The NMOS was ostensiblyabout the renaming of some departments (e.g., the Departmentof Water Affairs to the Department of Water and Sanitation), thesplitting of existing departments (e.g., the Department of Womenwas created from the Department of Social Development), creationof new departments (e.g., the Department of Small BusinessDevelopment), transfer of functions from one department toanother, and reorganisation of departments (especially those whoreceived new functions).
The 2014 NMOS built on and reinforced the 2009 NMOS thatinitiated the proliferation of Cabinet portfolios. However, therewas a renewed urgency in the 2014 NMOS with the Department ofGovernment Communication and Information System insisting in itscommunication strategy for the NMOS that “[t]he reconfiguration ofCabinet and government departments is meant to create a capablestate that will be able to implement the National DevelopmentPlan, respond to the current challenges and speed up servicedelivery to improve the lives of all people who live in South Africa[emphasis added]”. As this statement suggests, the emphasis wasthat the NMOS Project be presented as improving service delivery.However, what ‘capable’ meant and how to ‘speed up’ servicedelivery was never further elaborated. All attention was focusedon the operational details, specifically how many departments andwho was responsible for what. By this point, Minister of PublicEnterprises, Malusi Gigaba, appointed on 1 November 2010, hadalso taken the first steps towards repurposing the SOEs. Throughouthis tenure until 2014 as public enterprises minister, Gigaba wasengaged in the restructuring of SOE boards, which became broadlyrepresentative of ‘Gupta-Zuma’ interests.
Over the last 20 years the value of goods and services thatgovernment purchases, largely from the private sector, has grownto between R400 and R500 billion a year. This figure is testamentto the near complete outsourcing of government’s core functions.Ironically, as government does less, there is more and more ofit – personnel, ministries, departments, agencies and entities.
