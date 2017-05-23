Reporting back from the future: how scenarios will help with SA planning

I am very grateful to Clem Sunter, who was generous in his advice on the scenarios for the book and the doctoral thesis upon which the book is based. During a long walk on one of Cape Town’s beaches, I asked him what scenario it would be and he answered: "One of them will happen a lot sooner than you expect."

Sunter was right — less than two years after the book was published, the governing party was at war with itself. In the 2016 local government elections, its support level slipped to a record low of 54% as it lost political control of Johannesburg, Pretoria and Port Elizabeth.

Party leaders warned it may lose the 2019 national election. Massive protests swept the country. Parliament was regularly thrown into pandemonium and economic growth rates hit their lowest point since the 2009 global financial crisis. In what almost no analysts had on their radars, the EFF and DA were effectively coalition partners. SA was well on the way to the Toll Road, with the risk it may slip into the Rocky Road.

Taking cognisance of the changes that have taken place in the country since 2014, the second book, A Time Traveller’s Guide to South Africa in 2030, introduces four new scenarios for SA one year after the 2029 election. The first of these, The Rise of the Right, suggests the state will grow more powerful and authoritarian and use that authority to force pragmatic economic policies along the lines of the model followed by Lee Kuan Yew in Singapore and Paul Kagame in Rwanda.

Coinciding with a global economic recovery and commodity price bounce-back, those reforms would take economic growth rate to record highs and trigger massive new job creation and entrepreneurial activity. By the early 2030s, SA emerges as a stable and increasingly prosperous society – a remarkable turnaround that shapes the evolution of high-growth economies across the continent.