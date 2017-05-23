If today’s university students really are the future of the country‚ then SA is soon going to be all about the individual. At least‚ that’s the finding of the most recent report on student spending habits‚ published on Tuesday by Student Village‚ based on responses of more than 3‚200 students countrywide.

Brand "ME"‚ as the report calls it‚ says students mix and match various brands to bring out "their look". Students are also increasingly likely to pay for experiences and memories‚ rather than physical products.

Male students spend about R300 more monthly on average than female students; female students spend more on contraception and clothing while boys spend more on alcohol. Online shopping has also taken off: one in three students say they shop online regularly‚ compared to just 3% of all South Africans.

As in previous years‚ the average student spends more monthly than the average South African. This year‚ student spend increased slightly to R2‚714 from R2‚702 a year ago‚ which is still down from a high of almost R3‚600 in 2013.

At a time when youth unemployment in SA is more than 50%‚ the report illustrates a stark divide between those who can afford to pursue a tertiary education and the many for whom that goal remains out of reach.

Students received 85% of their spending money from their families.

Some 29% of students already have a credit card as they look to build their credit rating sooner. The leading bank among students surveyed was Capitec at 30%‚ followed by Standard Bank at 23%‚ ABSA at 20%‚ FNB at 18% and Nedbank at 12%. Last year‚ Capitec came in fourth among students but came in first after a year of successful marketing on university campuses.

TMG Digital