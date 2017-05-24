Other nations have built more equal societies, but SA is found wanting

There has been a significant reduction in inequality in Cambodia, with BMI’s estimate of its Gini coefficient falling from 0.4 in 2007 to 0.26 in 2016. High levels of real annual economic growth — averaging 6.6% over this period — resulted in an overall reduction in poverty and lifted the economy to "lower middle-income" status in 2016.

According to the Bertelsmann Stiftung, a Berlin-based nonprofit organisation, a significant contributor to the decline in poverty has been growth in the textile and garment industry, which employs more than half a million workers. More than 90% of these are young women, who remit a significant portion of their earnings to family members in rural areas who are otherwise dependent on low-productivity subsistence farming.

SA’s clothing manufacturing industry, on the other hand, has had declining levels of production over the past 15 years. This was due to trade liberalisation, which led to increased imports from Asia, the relocation of factories to neighbouring countries with more favourable labour environments and significantly increasing input costs. Manufacturing employment is below that seen a decade ago, with factory jobs accounting for 11.3% of total employment in SA in 2016 from 14.3% in 2006.

Ecuador’s Gini coefficient has declined from 0.52 in 2007 to 0.42 in 2016. Local statistics indicate that about 25% of people in Ecuador live in poverty compared with nearly 37% a decade ago, with the percentage of people living in extreme poverty having halved.

The state drives an active intervention policy: public enterprises enjoy monopolies in many areas considered of strategic importance (consumer products and building materials, for instance), while sectors dominated by private entities are heavily regulated. The state’s ability to implement its interventionist policies and improve the performance of public companies — through the careful monitoring of officials — improved substantially over the past decade.

In SA, the Treasury’s Budget Review 2017 referred to local state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as "financially distressed" and several "may require intervention to stabilise their operations". The quality of management and financial status of many SOEs is placing significant strain on the fiscus, which, in turn, reduces resources available for the delivery of other services.