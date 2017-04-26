Roadkill studies help put wildlife species on the path to survival

Bridges for monkeys, tunnels for toads and fences for reptiles? These are some creative solutions that could save animals from ending their lives as roadkill.

The Endangered Wildlife Trust’s wildlife and roads project specialises in "road ecology": a discipline that studies the impact of roads on the natural systems they bisect.

The most obvious sign is roadkill, but the scale of the slaughter is difficult to establish – in the US alone, 1-million vertebrates are estimated to be squashed daily beneath the wheels of cars and trucks.

In SA, insurance claims suggest that collisions with wildlife cost about R70m a year, but as Wendy Collinson, project executive of the wildlife and roads project, says, there is no clear idea of the cost to wildlife populations.

Roads also cause habitat loss and fragmentation, noise can drive changes in bird song and road surfaces can alter the detectability of pheromones, reducing the breeding success of reptiles.

"SA is a developing country with tourism, mining and agriculture all major revenue earners that require transportation via an effective road network," says Collinson.

"The country needs to meet the demands of its expanding infrastructure and find a balance between conserving biodiversity and development."

The first roadkill study the Endangered Wildlife Trust embarked on was in 2010 in the Greater Mapungubwe Transfrontier Conservation Area in Limpopo — chosen because traffic was expected to escalate after mine ventures opened in the buffer zones around the national park, such as Coal of Africa’s Vele mine.

Collinson says the trust recorded 1,121 animal deaths on a 100km stretch of road in 120 days. Later data indicated two leopards killed in six weeks on the same stretch and earlier in April an elephant was killed by a truck. Key to the study was identifying hot spots — stretches of road that proved particularly dangerous to wildlife — then introducing measures to limit the fatalities.

In the conservation area, the trust erected low-barrier fences along certain hot spots to "herd" creatures to existing culverts that they could use as tunnels to cross safely (only effective for smaller creatures). This dramatically reduced roadkill.

In the Soutpansberg Mountains in Limpopo, the trust and Lajuma Research Centre are testing bridges over roads, focusing on the vulnerable forest-dwelling monkey, the samango.

So far, the researchers have given habituated samangos two choices: a rope bridge consisting of two strands of rope, connected with slats of wood, and bamboo pole bridges. The monkeys far prefer the bamboo option — luckily, cheaper to produce. Of 849 crossings observed, 476 monkeys chose the bamboo, 38 chose the rope bridges and the remainder ignored both.

"I absolutely believe [constructing bridges over hot spots] could help prevent roadkill," says Bibi Linden of Lajuma. She’s also seen species including giant Gambian rats, rock hyraxes and bushbabies use the conduits.

The next step would be to build a prototype according to the specifications provided by the road agency and then to persuade government to use the bridge solutions. There is the added benefit of improved road safety for humans too.

Barriers have also been used to guide endangered western leopard toads to safer crossings in Noordhoek, Cape Town.

And volunteer group Toad NUTS and the Endangered Wildlife Trust’s are installing "toad savers" and "creature reachers" — devices to stop toads drowning in swimming pools. In a project to assess roadkill in protected areas like national parks, about 50% of drivers crushed a fake snake placed on the tarmac to test whether speed played a role.

As it turns out, nearly 70% of drivers were scanning the bush for wildlife, even as they squashed it under their tyres.

Another hapless victim is the giant bullfrog in Gauteng, whose habitat is being built on at a rapid rate.

The trust taps the public for data. They’ve asked locals to send them GPS records of bullfrogs on roads — dead or alive — to help them identify hot spots. The trust has been running a citizen science survey for some years, asking the public for roadkill reports (there’s even an app to help called Road Watch.)

Road agencies such as Bakwena, N3TC and TRACN4 also contribute data.

"We have about 16,000 roadkill data points for the country," says Collinson.

"It gives us an idea of potential hot spot habitats and species, so we can focus on more specific studies. For example, we know serval are being hit on the N3."

With luck, these studies will see mitigation efforts being applied to roadkill hot spots.

As Collinson says, "Many species are under threat from a number of areas — poaching, habitat loss, persecution, to name just a few. The impacts of roads may just be the final straw that causes a species to go extinct."

Collinson is presenting a talk on reducing roadkill in protected areas at the Johannesburg Country Club on May 2.