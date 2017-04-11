THE INSIDER: Sit (or sleep) anywhere, please

Man Down, a war thriller starring outspoken actor Shia LaBeouf, grossed just £7 (R120) when it premiered in a single UK theatre last weekend, according to ComScore. That’s the equivalent of selling a single ticket, given that the UK Cinema Association puts the average movie admission cost in the country at about £7.

"Poor Shia," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore. "That opening could be in the Guinness World Records or something."

The film played at just one UK location, Reel Cinema in Burnley, Lancashire. It was simultaneously released digitally on demand, making the theatrical release something of an afterthought. It launches on DVD and Blu-ray in May, according to the Guardian.

After achieving some acclaim following appearances in blockbusters such as Transformers and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, LaBeouf has focused on more "independent" projects of late, with little success. He earned strong reviews for 2016’s American Honey, but other work, such as The Company You Keep and Charlie Countryman, have barely registered with critics or audiences.

Instead, the media has focused on LaBeouf’s off-screen behaviour, which has included several alcohol-related arrests and performance art that recently led to the actor participating in an art installation protesting against Donald Trump’s presidency.

Other stars in such "independent" projects have garnered similarly dismal responses. Harry Potter star Emma Watson received a wave of negative publicity in 2016 when her direct-to-video film The Colony opened to £47 in the UK, while Richard Gere’s The Benefactor kicked off to a paltry £25 in 2016.

Industry experts say all the attention about the small grosses may have a benefit — it could raise attention for low-profile projects. "There could be a silver lining to those £7," said Dergarabedian.