THE INSIDER: David Bowie gives Aldrin buzz

US astronaut Buzz Aldrin is over the moon his doctor is the late British singer's namesake

07 December 2016 - 06:13 AM
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, expects to be discharged from a New Zealand hospital soon — thanks to David Bowie.

"Thank heaven @TheRealBuzz’s doctor is David Bowie. You can’t make this stuff up," his manager, Christina Korp, tweeted on Tuesday with a photo of Aldrin in a Christchurch hospital along with the doctor who has the same name as the late British singer.

AFP reports that Aldrin, 86, was evacuated from Antarctica to Christchurch last Friday after experiencing health problems while on a mission to the South Pole.

Bowie the singer released his hit, Space Oddity, about a fictional astronaut, just five days before the 1969 launch of the Apollo 11 mission, in which Neil Armstrong and Aldrin became the first people to set foot on the moon.

Play it again, Uncle Sam

As preparations are being made for Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president on January 20, many are wondering who will provide the musical performances for the event. If Russian President Vladimir Putin cracks the nod, he could do a presidential version of one of his favourite songs, Blueberry Hill ("I found my freedom on Blueberry Hill") by Fats Domino — as long as Hillary Clinton isn’t in the front row.

Perhaps Earth, Wind and You’re Fired (sorry, Earth, Wind and Fire) could play "After the Love Has Gone", but that might be considered in poor taste. Woody Guthrie’s "This Land is My Land" is sure to go down well no matter who sings it. The Rolling Stones probably won’t get invited to sing "Sympathy for the Devil", but country singer Dolly Parton might favour The Donald with an inauguration version of her song "It’s all wrong, but it’s all right".

The show will round off, no doubt, with "God Save America". Sorry, "God Bless America".

