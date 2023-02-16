National / Labour

Government workers up the ante on pay dispute

Coalition of unions says members will strike and boycott a meeting to discuss this year’s pay until a disputed 3% increase is resolved

16 February 2023 - 18:45 Luyolo Mkentane

A coalition of public service unions says it will serve government with a seven-day strike notice, increasing the stakes between government workers and the state, which unilaterally implemented a 3% pay rise in 2022.

In a joint briefing at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) in Centurion, Tshwane on Thursday, representatives of the unions said they will boycott a special council meeting, called by the government for Friday to prepare for the 2023/2024 wage negotiations...

